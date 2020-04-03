EMLENTON, Pa., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF), the parent holding company of The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, announced today updated plans for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The Corporation will host its Annual Meeting on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. local time via the “2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders” link on its website at www.emclairefinancial.com . In addition, shareholders will be able to access the Annual Meeting on a telephone conference call at (631) 992-3221 and entering the access code 963982038#.



The decision to no longer host the meeting in-person reflects the Corporation’s efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and prioritize and support the well-being of our customers, shareholders and colleagues.

Live audio coverage of the meeting will include a presentation from William Marsh, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and the Bank. Shareholders accessing the meeting via the website will be able to listen to the presentations, ask questions and will be able to vote during the meeting.

Emclaire encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting. If shareholders have already submitted their vote, there is no need to vote again. However, shareholders who have not yet voted may vote (i) over the internet at voteproxy.com, (ii) by telephone at 1-800-776-9437, or (iii) by completing, signing and returning the proxy card previously sent to them.

We regret that we cannot meet in person this year. We thank our shareholders in advance for their support of these precautionary measures and for their patience as we work through this format.

About Emclaire Financial Corp

Emclaire Financial Corp is the parent company of The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 20 fully service banking offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania and Hancock County, West Virginia. The Corporation's common stock is quoted on and traded through the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "EMCF". For more information, visit the Corporation's website at "www.emclairefinancial.com."

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

William C. Marsh

Chairman, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (844) 800-2193

Email: investor.relations@farmersnb.com