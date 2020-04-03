VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) would like to provide a corporate update on operations at the Merritt core facility and Shovelnose gold property in British Columbia, Canada and its plans to manage risks posed by COVID-19.



The Company's priority is to protect the health and safety of its employees, contractors, stakeholders, families and communities. The Company has temporarily ceased operations at the Merritt core facility, including drilling at the Shovelnose gold property. All employees and contractors are being encouraged to work from home. At this time, the Company is pleased to report that none of its employees or contractors have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Exploration and drilling activities will resume once it is safe to do so. Results from the drilling completed to date will be released in due course. The Company is well financed to weather this unprecedented global health crisis and to quickly ramp up operations and drilling when permissible.

Gareth Thomas, President and CEO of Westhaven, stated: "Providing a safe work environment for our employees is always priority. Taking measures to reduce potential contacts between people and practicing good hygiene will not only protect our employees, contractors, stakeholders, families and the communities in which we operate but also help to slow down the spread of the virus.”

