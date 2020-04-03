Invalda INVL AB announces that it will not publish the audited consolidated set of annual financial statements and the auditor's report on 8 April, as it was planned.

Due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the audit process has not yet been completed both in part of the group companies and in Invalda INVL itself. Although the information published by the Bank of Lithuania states that the publication of the annual financial statements should not be later than 1 July, Invalda INVL will make every effort to have the audited consolidated annual reports approved by the decision of the company's general meeting of shareholders by 30 April.

Invalda INVL informs that it plans to publish a set of annual financial statements with the auditor's report and a draft resolution of the general meeting of shareholders on the distribution of profit (loss) no later than 27 April.