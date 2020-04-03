The information to be published on 8 April 2020 is corrected.

Invalda INVL plans to publish information to investors in 2020 in accordance with the following calendar:

8 April 2020 – convening of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

29 May 2020 – factsheet for 3 months of 2020;

31 August 2020 – semi–annual report of 2020;

30 November 2020 – factsheet for 9 months of 2020.



