On 3 April 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and OÜ Kohila Maja entered into a contract to perform construction works of water supply and sewerage piping in Kohila Parish, Rapla County.

The contract includes establishing approximately 23 km of piping in Aespa small town as well as public supply and sewerage system supply points to ca 385 registered immovables. Also, a new vacuum sewer station will be built in the area.

The contract value is approximately EUR 3.4 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in March 2022.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Member of Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee