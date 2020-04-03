HOLLYWOOD, FL, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) announced today that On March 31, 2020, an independent report created by the NuTrade LLC Corona Virus Task Force was published. This report reviews the possibility of the use of Arecoline, a nicotinic acid-based alkaloid, as a possible preventative for COVID-19.



HCMC owns a United States Patent, which covers, among other things, the methods of manufacture of Arecoline, which is derived from the Areca nut.



HCMC is actively reviewing the report and seeking possible ways to monetize its intellectual property.

NuTrade LLC is currently engaged as a consultant by HCMC and has an economic interest in the aforementioned patent, as well as several other patents owned by the Company.

The link to the report is www.arecolinereport.com HCMC has not independently verified any information or findings contained in the report.

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (the “Company”) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. The Company currently operates nine retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on the Amazon.com marketplace through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy U Wholesale, Inc. The Company markets the Q-Cup™ technology under the vape segment; this patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup™, which a customer partially fills with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg) purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup™ is then inserted into the Q-Cup™ Tank or Globe, that heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup™ technology provides significantly more efficiency and an “on the go” solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally.

