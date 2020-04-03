NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce it has been added to the list of Commercial Manufacturers and Laboratories which have notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that they have validated serology tests as set forth in Section IV.D of the FDA’s Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease – 2019 (“the Policy”).



Under this Policy, the FDA does not intend to object to the development and distribution by commercial manufacturers, or development and use by laboratories, of serology tests to identify antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, where the test has been validated, notification is provided to FDA, and information along the lines of the following is included in the test reports:

This test is currently being reviewed by the FDA

Negative results do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection, particularly in those who have been in contact with the virus. Follow-up testing with a molecular diagnostic should be considered to rule out infection in these individuals

Results from the antibody testing should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude SARS-CoV-2 infection or to inform infection status

Positive results may be due to past or present infection with non-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strains, such as coronavirus HKU1, NL63, OC43, or 229E

Beroni’s SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM antibody detection kit based on colloidal gold is a rapid single-use immunochromatographic test intended for the qualitative detection of IgG and IgM protein from the SARS-CoV-2 virus in capillary “fingerstick” whole blood, plasma, and serum samples. The point-of-care test kit is intended for professional use and delivers clinical results within 10 minutes.

Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group, said, “With the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases globally, the availability of fast and effective test kits is of utmost urgency. We want to make our test kit available in the U.S. and other markets as soon as possible to combat the exponential growth of the coronavirus infections.”

Beroni will continue to consult with the FDA about qualifying the test kit under FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization. The Company has already obtained the CE mark approval for the test kit and will be distributing the product in the European Union market.

Beroni will immediately commence discussions with potential distributors to distribute the test kit product to the U.S. and other markets. All interested parties are welcome to contact the company at enquiry@beronigroup.com .

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

