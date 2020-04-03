UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that it has established a temporary relief assistance program for its residential mortgage customers.



The assistance program applies to mortgage loans secured by 1-4 family owner-occupied residential dwellings. The assistance program is for first and second mortgages on properties in New York. Borrowers who qualify will be eligible for a 90-day deferral. In addition to any relief assistance provided, the Bank has agreed not to assess late charges on all residential real estate loans effective April 1, 2020 and continuing until September 30, 2020.

“These are unprecedented times and we recognize that some of our customers will need assistance to manage through this crisis. We are confident that this relief program will provide the necessary assistance to enable our residential mortgage customers to get through this difficult time,” said John R. Buran President and CEO of Flushing Bank. “As a community bank, it is our job to partner with our customers and communities to provide support when it is needed most.”

For additional information on how to qualify for the assistance program, customers should visit the Bank’s website at flushingbank.com/covid19relief or contact the Bank’s Loan Servicer, Dovenmuhle Mortgage Inc. at 866-397-5370.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

