The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) certain of Luckin’s financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from other products were inflated; (ii) Luckin’s financial results thus overstated the Company’s financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 31, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published an anonymous report alleging that Luckin had fabricated certain of the Company’s financial performance metrics, beginning in the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) (the Muddy Waters Report). The Muddy Waters Report purported to cite smoking gun evidence, including, inter alia, thousands of hours of store video, thousands of customer receipts, and diligent monitoring of the Company’s mobile application metrics, which allegedly showed that, since 3Q19, Luckin had inflated its per-store per-day sales figures, its net selling price per item, its advertising expenses, and its revenue contribution from other products.

On this news, Luckin’s American depositary share (ADS) price fell $3.91 per share, or 10.74%, to close at $32.49 per share on January 31, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 13, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

