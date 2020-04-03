Servier strengthens its R&D pipeline by acquiring Symphogen’s antibody pipeline and next-generation antibody technologies.

Symphogen becomes the antibody center of excellence within Servier.

Securing Servier’s ambition to become a recognized player in oncology.

Paris (France), Copenhagen (Denmark), April 3, 2020 – Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with the owners of Symphogen A/S, a leader in therapeutic antibody discovery, to acquire

100% of Symphogen’s share capital. The acquisition, the result of a process that has been underway for several months now, will strengthen Servier’s antibody capabilities and ensure that Symphogen’s antibody discovery and early-development platform is fully utilized.

Under the terms of the agreement, Servier will gain full ownership of Symphogen’s proprietary pipeline of oncology and immuno-oncology programs and Symphogen’s antibody discovery and development platform.

Following completion of the acquisition, Symphogen will become Servier’s antibody center of excellence for its therapeutic areas. Symphogen will operate as a standalone organization within the Servier Group, maintain its headquarters in Ballerup, Denmark, and continue to rely on its current and experienced employees.

“The acquisition of Symphogen is an important step for Servier to meet its strategic ambitions to become a recognized player in oncology. Antibody-based therapies remain a key therapeutic modality within oncology and immuno-oncology, and with Symphogen’s strong antibody capabilities, this acquisition will boost significantly our R&D in oncology and in our other therapeutic areas. Our goal is to bring life-saving treatments to greater numbers of patients around the world,” said Olivier Laureau, President of Servier. “We thoroughly look forward to welcoming Symphogen to the Servier Group following the closing of the deal.”

Servier and Symphogen have been engaged in a strategic immuno-oncology collaboration for more than 2 years now.

Bernhard Ehmer, Symphogen Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: “This transaction is a key milestone for Symphogen and its owners as it validates the strength of our oncology portfolio and attractiveness of our antibody technologies. Our existing strategic collaboration with Servier has demonstrated the strategic fit between the two organizations and I am convinced that Servier is well-positioned to further enhance the potential of Symphogen.”

Lazard, on the one hand, and McDermott Will & Emery and Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab, on the other hand, respectively financial and legal advisors, have advised Servier in this process which began several months ago.

Symphogen has used Rothschild & Co as financial advisor and Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab as well as Perkins Coie LLP as legal advisors.

The total amount of the transaction was not disclosed by either party.

---

About Servier

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 149 countries and a total revenue of 4.6 billion euros in 2019, Servier employs 22,000 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group invests on average 25% of its total revenue (excluding generics) every year in research and development and uses all its profits for its development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier’s constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. Servier also offers eHealth solutions beyond drug development.

More information: www.servier.com



About Symphogen

Symphogen is a privately-owned biotech company focused on oncology and immuno-oncology. We have a highly efficient antibody discovery and research technologies supported by comprehensive early development capabilities. Our antibody technologies deliver antibodies with unique functionalities providing best or first in class potential. More information: www.symphogen.com