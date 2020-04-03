TORONTO, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (the “Manager”) announces today that on April 1, 2020, CMP 2020 Resource Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”) was granted exemptive relief by securities regulators in all provinces and territories from the restrictions concerning illiquid assets applicable to non-redeemable investment funds under National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds (“NI 81-102”) to facilitate its investment in flow-through shares of resource companies that are reporting issuers and purchased by way of a private placement (“Restricted Period Flow-Through Shares”). Restricted Period Flow-Through Shares are “illiquid assets” for purposes of NI 81-102 because they are subject to a four-month resale restriction under National Instrument 45-102 Resale of Securities. The exemptive relief permits the Partnership to purchase and hold up to 100% of its net asset value in illiquid assets as a result of purchasing Restricted Period Flow-Through Shares. The Partnership expects that most of the flow-through shares it acquires will be acquired by way of private placements.



The exemptive relief enhances the Partnership’s ability to pursue and achieve its investment objective. There are no changes to the investment objective, restrictions or strategies of the Partnership as disclosed in the Partnership’s prospectus. The exemptive relief received is subject to certain conditions and applies to future CMP limited partnerships.

For further information on the relief granted, please refer to the final decision from the principal regulator on the Ontario Securities Commission’s website, https://www.osc.gov.on.ca/, contact our Customer Relations Centre at 1.844.728.8346 or visit www.goodmanandcompany.com.

About CMP

CMP™ is a pioneer in flow-through investing, with a history dating back to when flow-through shares were first introduced by the federal government. Since its creation in 1984, CMP has successfully raised and invested over $3.0 billion in companies active in exploration and development efforts across Canada. When combined with the flow-through limited partnerships of Canada Dominion, the two form the largest flow-through investing platform in Canada, raising a combined total of more than $4.3 billion in assets throughout their history.

About the Manager

The Manager is a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation. The Manager is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada, and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.