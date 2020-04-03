Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Covered Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-04-08

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-04-08

5531

SE0006991246 1.00 % 3,000 +/- 1,000 2021-12-15

574

SE0008103477 1.50 % 3,000 +/- 1,000

2021-12-15 1585 SE0008992515 1.50 % 3,000 +/- 1,000 2022-06-15 191 SE0007525654 1.00 % 3,000 +/- 1,000 2021-12-15 2112 SE0010494716 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2021-09-15 514 SE0006543328 1.75 % 1,000 +/- 500 2022-06-15 143 SE0008586655 1.25 % 1,000 +/- 500





















Settlement date 2020-04-14

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on APR 8 2020





Highest permitted bid volume: 3,000 SEK million in issue 5531

3,000 SEK million in issue 574

3,000 SEK million in issue 1585

3,000 SEK million in issue 191

1,000 SEK million in issue 2112

1,000 SEK million in issue 514

1,000 SEK million in issue 143



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON APR 8, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se







