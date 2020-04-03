Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Covered Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-04-08

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-04-08
5531
SE00069912461.00 %3,000 +/- 1,000
2021-12-15
574
SE00081034771.50 %3,000 +/- 1,000
2021-12-151585SE00089925151.50 %3,000 +/- 1,000
2022-06-15191SE00075256541.00 %3,000 +/- 1,000
2021-12-152112SE00104947161.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2021-09-15514SE00065433281.75 %1,000 +/- 500
2022-06-15143SE00085866551.25 %1,000 +/- 500

  






Settlement date 2020-04-14

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on APR 8 2020


Highest permitted bid volume:   3,000 SEK million in issue 5531

                                                     3,000 SEK million in issue 574

                                                     3,000 SEK million in issue 1585

                                                     3,000 SEK million in issue 191

                                                     1,000 SEK million in issue 2112

                                                     1,000 SEK million in issue 514

                                                     1,000 SEK million in issue 143

 

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON APR 8, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se