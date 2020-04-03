Norwegian Hydrogen AS, founded by Flakk Group and lead partner of the Hellesylt Hydrogen Hub consortium has successfully raised NOK 10.3 million in a capital increase.



The Hellesylt Hydrogen Hub, a consortium of leading players in the hydrogen field, including Hexagon will focus on the development of a hydrogen production facility that can deliver hydrogen to ferries and cruise ships in the Geirangerfjord, as well as to other mobility applications. The ambition is to achieve zero emission operations in the Geirangerfjord, one of two World Heritage Fjords in Norway, by producing green hydrogen locally.

See attached press release by Flakk Group for more information.

