AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter – the Company) would like to announce that due to several influencing circumstances the amendments to the plan of the legal protection process (hereinafter – the Plan) have been made. The amendments are introduced with an aim to ensure the sustainable economic activities of the Company and to promote a stable cash flow, which is a precondition to enable the Company to settle accounts in full with all the creditors of the Plan.
The Company indicates the most significant amendments included in the Plan:
The methods and payment schedule stipulated in the Plan with regard to unsecured creditors will remain unchanged.
On April 3, 2020, the Company distributes the amendments to the Plan to the creditors of the Plan and request consent by April 24, 2020.
On March 31, 2020, the Company already announced the planned amendments to the Plan and the circumstances justifying their implementation. The announcement is available HERE.
AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA amendments to the Plan will be published after the Court’s decision.
Formats available: