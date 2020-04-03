Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19, and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties.



Thoraso ApS, closely related to chairman Henrik Hougaard, has 1 April 2020 bought convertible bonds in FirstFarms A/S for nominal DKK 3,000,000. The bonds have been bought at a price of 102.5. FirstFarms’ share has ISIN code DK0060056166, the bonds are not listed.

