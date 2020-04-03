NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 3 April 2020 at 18:00

NoHo Partners publishes an investor Q&A page concerning the impacts of the coronavirus on the company’s business



NoHo Partners announced on 26 March 2020 that the coronavirus pandemic has had a serious impact on the company’s market and restaurant industry and that the sudden change in the market has also considerably affected the company’s operations.

Once the impact of the COVID-19 crisis became apparent, the company reacted immediately by starting adjustment measures and preparing for the changed market conditions. The company informed about negotiations in accordance with the Act on Cooperation within Undertakings on 13 March 2020 and about the rapid progress of the negotiations on 18 March 2020. Furthermore, the company announced on 26 March 2020 that it was engaged in funding negotiations with its current funders for the duration of the state of emergency. The completion of the funding negotiations and agreement on a funding package of EUR 34 million were announced on 3 April 2020.

The company aims to respond to the situation in which investors’ need for information is emphasised as much as possible by ensuring up to date and open investor communications.

“Our industry and company have been hit hard by the coronavirus. We will be communicating in real time and transparently to the market throughout the spring, and in order to serve investors in the best way possible, we have also decided to publish the most frequent questions and answers on our website,” says Aku Vikström, CEO of NoHo Partners.

The company will publish the most recent information about the impacts of the coronavirus on its business and its measures to respond to them centrally on its Q&A pages. The pages will be updated continuously, and the latest information will be included in the answers.

The Q&A page is available at: https://www.noho.fi/en/investors/investor-qa

