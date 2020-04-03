Schibsted ASA's Annual Report for 2019 is attached to this release.

The report is also available at: schibsted.com/ir



Contact persons:

Jann-Boje Meinecke, Head of IR

Mobile: +47 941 00 835

Atle Lessum, Head of Schibsted Group Communications

Mobile: +47 415 05 645

Oslo, 03 April 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachment