Foresight VCT plc

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The board of Foresight VCT plc (Company) is pleased to announce that 25,114,138 ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (Ordinary Shares) were allotted on 3 April 2020 pursuant to the offer for subscription (Offer) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 28 January 2020 (Prospectus). The Ordinary Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 66.5 pence per share ranging from 66.5p to 71.5p.

Application has been made for the admission of the 25,114,138 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities.

In total the Company has allotted 32,717,719 Ordinary Shares under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 205,410,460 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Offer is now closed for applications in respect of the 2019/2020 tax year. Applications in respect of 2020/2021 tax year will continue to be accepted until 12.00 noon on 7 April 2020 or, if earlier, as soon as the Offer is fully subscribed.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181