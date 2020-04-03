On 3 April 2020, after fifteen years of service, Knut Pousette, CEO of Kvalitena AB (publ) has decided to leave Kvalitena to focus on new business opportunities both outside and inside the real estate industry.

Commencing on 3 April 2020, Kvalitena CFO Jonas Vestin, will take on the role of ‘Interim CEO’ alongside Chairman of the Board of Kvalitena, Seth Lieberman, whose role will become Executive Chairman. Head of Real Estate, Hans Lycketorp and Mikael Andersson will direct Kvalitena property portfolio and investment activities. Knut Pousette will continue to work with Kvalitena in an advisory capacity. The Board of Directors has initiated a process to find the right successor.





For further information please contact:

Seth Leiberman, Executive Chairman of the Board, seth.lieberman@kvalitena.se, +46 (0) 8 121 317 00 or Jonas Vestin, Interim CEO, jonas.vestin@kvalitena.se, +46 (0)8 121 317 00

