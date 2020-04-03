Middletown, CT, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Bank of Middletown, Connecticut today announced that due to the incredible demand and extraordinary number of applications they received through their unsecured personal loan program made available to existing customers last week, the program well-exceeded the $5 million pool of funds the Bank dedicated to the program.
Therefore, the Bank decided to halt the program effective close of business Friday, April 3.
On March 23, 2020, Liberty Bank unveiled a comprehensive list of effective, immediate and much-needed financial relief opportunities for their existing personal, small business and commercial banking customers facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This includes a relief measure offering existing customers the opportunity to apply for unsecured personal loans up to $5,000 with 0% interest repayment, which would be deferred up to six months after the loan was closed.
However, the Bank reported that in only eight business days they received a total of 1,117 requests from existing customers for the unsecured personal loan program, with approvals exceeding the impactful $5 million pool Liberty set aside for it. For example, on Monday, March 30, when the program became effective, Liberty Bank received over 500 new applications in one day.
Due to the program success in helping Liberty customers, the Bank dedicated an additional $2 million through end of day Friday, April 3 to satisfy applications that came in.
Liberty Bank emphasized that all other relief measures they announced on March 23 will continue to be offered to their customers.
“Liberty Bank is here for our customers and we will continue to do everything we can to help them mitigate the financial hardships they may be facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David W. Glidden, President & CEO of Liberty Bank.
“While we would have liked to continue to make this temporary loan relief measure available to customers, given the current environment, it was not feasible as the incredible demand far exceeded the capacity of this program. The great news is we were able to provide financial relief for many customers over a very short a short period of time and we will continue to work closely with them in other ways that are still available to our customers.”
Liberty Bank is reminding all customers of the relief measures that remain in effect:
Consumer Banking Customers
Consumer Lending Customers
Small Business & Commercial Banking Customers
Additional Assistance for Customers
Social Distancing & Alternative Ways to Bank with Liberty
Tips to Avoid Online Scams, Phishing
For further information from Liberty Bank regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and to find links to their other banking options, please visit their website at www.liberty-bank.com/covid-19.
About Liberty Bank
Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is Connecticut’s oldest bank, with $6.0 billion in assets and 60 banking offices throughout the central, eastern, western and shoreline areas of the state. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, home mortgages, insurance, and investment services. Named ‘Top Workplace’ by the Hartford Courant for eight consecutive years, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement. www.liberty-bank.com.
###
Amy Helbling Crafa, AVP, Corporate Communications Officer Liberty Bank 8603447213 ahelblingcrafa@liberty-bank.com Adam J. Jeamel, SVP, Corporate Communications Manager Liberty Bank 8606382997 ajeamel@liberty-bank.com
Liberty Bank
Middletown, Connecticut, UNITED STATES
Amy Helbling Crafa, AVP, Corporate Communications Officer Liberty Bank 8603447213 ahelblingcrafa@liberty-bank.com Adam J. Jeamel, SVP, Corporate Communications Manager Liberty Bank 8606382997 ajeamel@liberty-bank.com
Liberty Bank LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: