Crédit Agricole Assurances would like to announce that its 2019 Universal Registration Document was filed with the AMF (French Securities Regulator) on April 2nd, 2020, under number D.20-0240.
The Universal Registration Document includes:
It is available for public consultation free of charge in accordance with current regulation and may be consulted on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website (www.ca-assurances.com/en/Investors) and on AMF’s website.
