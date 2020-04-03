Crédit Agricole Assurances would like to announce that its 2019 Universal Registration Document was filed with the AMF (French Securities Regulator) on April 2nd, 2020, under number D.20-0240.

The Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2019 annual financial report,

the report on corporate governance,

the information concerning the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

It is available for public consultation free of charge in accordance with current regulation and may be consulted on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website ( www.ca-assurances.com/en/Investors ) and on AMF’s website.

Attachment