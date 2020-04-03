HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP) announced today that it has secured new fixed-rate charters for two of its 52 percent-owned LNG carriers, a 12-month charter on the Arwa Spirit and an eight-month charter on the Methane Spirit, both of which are expected to commence upon completion and in direct continuation of their existing contracts in May and July 2020, respectively.



In addition, Teekay LNG has successfully refinanced its existing $225 million unsecured revolving credit facility, which was scheduled to mature in November 2020, with a new two-year facility of the same amount and pricing consistent with the previous facility of LIBOR + 140 bps.

“As we are an integral part of the world’s LNG supply chain, all of our vessels have continued to operate as expected under their existing fixed-rate contracts and I am pleased to report that, with these two new fixed-rate contracts, our LNG fleet is now 98 percent fixed though 2020 and 94 percent fixed for 2021,” commented Mark Kremin, President and CEO of Teekay Gas Group Ltd. “The Partnership expects to continue to benefit from its long-term contracted cash flow, and continue allocating capital in a manner that focuses on delevering and strengthening its balance sheet, while also returning capital to unitholders, including a 32 percent increase in our cash distribution to an annualized amount of $1.00 per common unit effective for the first quarter of 2020.”

“We are also grateful for the continued strong support we receive from our bank group, as represented by the refinancing and closing of our $225 million unsecured revolving credit facility with 13 major international banks, which provides the Partnership with a strong consolidated liquidity position of approximately $400 million and increased financial flexibility with which to add value to our long-term unitholders.”

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG Partners is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners’ common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “TGP”, “TGP PR A” and “TGP PR B”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management’s current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements, among other things, regarding: the expiration dates of the existing two charters and the commencement dates for the two new charters, in each case in respect of the Arwa Spirit and Methane Spirit; the Partnership’s percentage of fixed charter coverage for its LNG fleet in 2020 and 2021; the Partnership’s ability to benefit from its fixed contracts, including its two new charters; expectations on future allocation of capital towards balance sheet deleveraging and returning capital to unitholders; the ability to pay increased distributions on its common units in 2020 and beyond; and the Partnership’s ability to use existing liquidity and financial flexibility to add value to unitholders. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: changes in production of LNG or LPG, either generally or in particular regions; changes in trading patterns or timing of start-up of new LNG liquefaction and regasification projects significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations; the potential for early termination of long-term contracts of existing vessels in the Partnership's fleet; higher than expected costs and expenses; general market conditions and trends, including spot, multi-month and multi-year charter rates; inability of customers of the Partnership or any of its joint ventures to make future payments under contracts; potential further delays to the formal commencement of commercial operations of the Bahrain Regasification Terminal; the inability of the Partnership to renew or replace long-term contracts on existing vessels; potential lack of cash flow to reduce balance sheet leverage or of excess capital available to allocate towards returning capital to unitholders; the duration and extent of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; and other factors discussed in Teekay LNG Partners’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.