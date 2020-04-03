Ageas has today released a set of 2019 reports consisting of two separate publications:

the Annual Report 2019 including the Report of the Board of Directors, the Ageas Consolidated Financial Statements, and the 2019 Statutory Accounts of ageas SA/NV;





including the Report of the Board of Directors, the Ageas Consolidated Financial Statements, and the 2019 Statutory Accounts of ageas SA/NV; the Business Report 2019 providing an overview of Ageas's businesses around the world, a snapshot of its accomplishments in 2019, alongside its future ambitions.





These publications are accessible through the Investors pages on the Ageas website and on a specific website dedicated to the 2019 performance: reporting2019.ageas.com .

The 2019 annual results were published on 19 February 2020.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment