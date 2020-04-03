Ageas has today released a set of 2019 reports consisting of two separate publications:
These publications are accessible through the Investors pages on the Ageas website and on a specific website dedicated to the 2019 performance: reporting2019.ageas.com.
The 2019 annual results were published on 19 February 2020.
Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).
Attachment
Ageas
Brussels, BELGIUM
Pdf version of the press releaseFILE URL | Copy the link below
Ageas LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: