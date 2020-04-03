Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded an extraordinary eight (8) medals at the 2020 Denver International Spirits Competition (DISC). Cierto Tequila won more medals than any other tequila this year at the International Spirits Competition. DISC honored Cierto with three Gold medals, four Silver medals, and one Bronze medal this year - far surpassing all other tequila brands. With these eight new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won one hundred and four (104) international awards and medals in less than a year. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.

About Denver International Spirits Competition

The founders of Wine Country Network formed the Denver International Spirits Competition in 2011. Wine Country Network is a leading producer of professional beverage competitions in Wine, Spirits, and Beer. The Denver International Spirits Competition is conducted double-blind by a seasoned panel of beverage professionals. Their judging panel consists of sommeliers, retail buyers, journalists, mixologists, and beverage directors. All judges undergo a daily calibration class designed to maintain consistent evaluation and scoring of all spirits.

About Elevated Spirits Company

Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight ultra-premium, all-natural, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Cierto Private Collection Reposado, Cierto Private Collection Añejo, and Cierto Private Collection Extra Añejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Cierto Reserve Collection Reposado, Cierto Reserve Collection Añejo, and Cierto Reserve Collection Extra Añejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto’s fourth and fifth generation master distillers and have won one hundred and four international awards and medals at spirit competitions around the world.

About Cierto Tequila

Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the “World’s Finest Tequila.”

