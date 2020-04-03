Pune, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital PCR market size is forecast to reach USD 799.1 million by 2026, attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide. Digital PCR is the biotechnological advancement of conventional PCR and provides a reproducible and sensitive method of measuring the amount of RNA or DNA in a sample. Fortune Business Insights discusses the market and its growth trajectories in a recently published report titled, “Digital PCR Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip-based Digital PCR, and Others), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to this report, the market value was USD 224.9 million in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Objectives of the Report

The report offers an in-detailed analysis of the market primarily emphasizing on trajectories such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also throws light on key industry developments, current digital PCR market trends, and other interesting insights into the market. Besides this, the report discusses the market segmentation in details based on factors such as type, product, end-user, and geography. The report is available for sale on the company website.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digital-pcr-market-102014





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digital-pcr-market-102014





Market Drivers and Restraints

Rise in Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to Aid in Expansion of Market

The increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases is a major digital polymerase chain reaction market growth driver. In addition to this, the advancement in medical technology and introduction of innovative devices for therapeutic purposes will also aid in expansion of the market in the coming years. These innovative devices include crystal dPCR, beam dPCR chip-based digital PCR, and droplet digital PCR.

On the other side, high cost of digital polymerase chain reaction installation may pose a major challenge to the market growth. This, coupled with the lack of awareness about the availability of treatment options, especially in developing and under-developed nations, may hamper the overall market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the gradual shift towards chip-based dPCR from droplet dPCR by healthcare providers is expected to boost the market in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation:



Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to help Asia Pacific Register Faster CAGR by 2026

As per geographical segmentation, North America earned the largest digital polymerase chain reaction market share with a revenue of USD 96.5 million earned in 2018. This is owing to the high prevalence and diagnosis rate of infectious disease and the availability of better healthcare facilities in the region. In addition, there is high awareness among people about the availability of advanced dPCR devices as treatment options in the developed nations of the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of various cancer cases and metabolic diseases are also boosting the regional market.

On the other side, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years on account of the developing healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities and increasing prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases.

Competitive Landscape :



Bio-Rad, Sysmex Inostics, and Thermo Fisher to Hold Dominant Shares with Diverse Portfolio

The global digital PCR market is consolidated in nature owing to the presence of many players. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sysmex Inostics, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., are holding majority shares in the market on account of their diverse portfolio of chip-based digital PCR and droplet digital PCR and continuous launch of innovative technologies by these companies at large. Other players operating in this market are emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, or other collaborative methods to attract high digital PCR market revenue and attain a significant position in the market in the coming years.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/digital-pcr-market-102014





List of Key Companies Operating in the Digital PCR Market include:

Qiagen JN Medsys Merck KGaA Fluidign Corporation Stilla Technologies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Sysmex Inostics Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Other Players





Significant Industry Developments of the Digital PCR Market Include:

January 2019 – A new series of digital PCR platform was launched by QIAGEN. This platform is based on the combined assay development expert technology of Qiagen and FORMULATRIX.

October 2019 – dd-Check STEC Solution was launched by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the detection of virulence genes from Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC).



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Chronic Disorders (Infectious diseases, Cancer) Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships & New Product Launch Technological Advancements in Digital PCR Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries/Region

Global Digital PCR Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015 -202 6 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Droplet Digital PCR Chip-based Digital PCR Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Reagents & Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Infectious Diseases Oncology Genetic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries Diagnostic Centers Academic & Research Organization Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/digital-pcr-market-102014





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Strength (Less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T & More than 1.5 T), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiology, Body Imaging), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Digital Radiography Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Computed Radiography, Direct Digital Radiography), By Application (General, Radiography Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, Hematology and Others), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Others), By End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Mass Spectrometer Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Hybrid, Single), By End-user (Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes & Government Organization, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Others (Environmental testing, food, and chemical testing)) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Pain Management Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Electrical Stimulation Devices, RF Ablation Devices, Neuromodulation Devices, Infusion Pumps), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Brain, Cancer, Neuropathy, Others), By End User (Physiotherapy Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring, Therapeutic), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare, Sports and Fitness), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Hypermarkets), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Cardiometabolic Diseases, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products, Hematology Testing Products, Others), By End User (Hospitals Bedside, Physician’s Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, Home and Self Testing) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Marke t Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service {By CMO (API, Finished Product {Solid Dosage Forms, Injectables, and Others}, and Packaging)} {By CRO (Discovery, Preclinical, Clinical Trial, and Laboratory Services)} and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Route of Administration (Injectable, Nasal, Topical & Transdermal, Oral and Others), By Type (Conventional and Advanced), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

