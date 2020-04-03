SALISBURY, N.C., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion MVP Rewards customers can now donate their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards to help feed their neighbors in need. To participate, customers load their monthly Shop & Earn personalized offers to their account at the beginning of the month. After achieving earned offers throughout the month, they simply select the option on the app or Foodlion.com to donate their rewards and their dollars will immediately be donated to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation’s mission is to mitigate hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves so that no one has to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries.
“We’re so excited to offer our customers the opportunity to help feed their neighbors in need just by purchasing the items they love most,” said Deborah Sabo, senior vice president of marketing at Food Lion. “Nourishing our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve and setting them up for success in life is deeply important to us at Food Lion. We know our customers are incredibly caring, so we wanted to offer them an opportunity to donate their Shop & Earn Rewards to those customers who may need a little help feeding their families, especially during this unprecedented time.”
This is the latest step in Food Lion’s mission to end hunger in its 10-state footprint and address the growing food insecurity issues, especially now because of the high unemployment rate resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Food Lion has already committed to donate $3.1 million to support the towns and cities it serves during this crisis.
Shop & Earn MVP rewards are earned on top of savings customers already receive through Food Lion’s everyday low prices, coupons, MVP hot sales or other discounts. It takes only one “click” to load monthly personalized offers and begin earning rewards.
To enroll, customers should:
Shop & Earn works in conjunction with a customer’s MVP card, print and digital coupons and in-store sales, helping them save even more. In addition, if a customer shops online with Food Lion To-Go, they can earn rewards for all qualifying purchases, which can then be redeemed on their next in-store shopping trip or donated to help their neighbors in need.
About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 68,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.
