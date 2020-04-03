CAMPBELL, Calif., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVUS, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVUS; the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced the completion of its previously announced registered direct offering of 7,218,750 shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $1.60 per share for gross proceeds of $11.55 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, general corporate purposes, research and development and satisfaction of corporate debts.

The shares of common stock were offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227353) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 14, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on September 27, 2018. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about VIVUS, please visit www.vivus.com.

