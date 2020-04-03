TULSA, Okla., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ-AAON) is proud to announce that today the first truckload of AAON HVAC equipment shipped out for the Stony Brook Temporary Hospital under construction in Stony Brook, NY. As an essential manufacturer of HVAC systems, AAON is doing all we can for our customers that have AAON equipment on critical infrastructure and those customers that need new equipment or parts for critical infrastructure.



“On Sunday, March 29, I received a call from Joe Sbarra, the President of the AAON sales representative office in New York City, Gil-Bar Industries, inquiring about the ability of AAON to build 2,200 tons of HVAC equipment for a temporary hospital. By Tuesday, an order was placed for forty-four 50 ton customized AAON units. We went into immediate 24-hour production of this equipment in order to ensure delivery of all equipment by Tuesday, April 7. The assembly line building these units in Tulsa is now completely full with this job and the balance of units will be shipped this weekend,” stated Gary Fields, President of AAON.

This project is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers efforts to support the FEMA-led response to the pandemic in New York. Construction is expected to be completed by April 18. JB&B Consulting Engineers designed the mechanical systems for the project.

A second order has already been placed for another temporary hospital at SUNY Old Westbury, in Old Westbury, NY. Those thirty-six 50 ton AAON units are scheduled to ship out a week later. The 4,000 tons of HVAC equipment on these two orders equates to the air conditioning for more than 1,300 single-family homes.

Mr. Fields added, “AAON is pleased to participate in emergency efforts such as this one, without any premium pricing for expedited manufacturing and shipment. Multiple other critical projects are also underway at all of our manufacturing facilities. We have the manufacturing capacity, and we are committed to being a part of the solution to these urgent needs.”

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .