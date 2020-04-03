Cleveland, Ohio, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation tries to navigate these unprecedented times and the unemployment rate hits record highs at about 5.5% nationally, Eden, a local on-demand lawn care and landscaping company, is hosting a virtual job fair offering no-contact employment opportunities in the city of Cleveland. This event is being held in tandem with the company’s efforts to support local healthcare workers.

Touted as the “Uber” of landscaping and lawn care, Eden recently entered the Cleveland market to offer on-demand outdoor services. Through the EdenApp, contractors can choose the work they want to complete and do so while staying within the parameters of social distancing:

No need to interact with crews

Communication is all done through the app

Maintenance of trucks and equipment to make sure they are clean and controlled

All following local government mandates

With our emergence into the Cleveland area through our partner Safeguard Properties, we have opportunities throughout the city and elsewhere in the state of Ohio. This is a great opportunity for those who are out of work or seeking a way to supplement their small business. Here’s more about Eden.

What: Virtual Job Fair -- Eden will discuss the benefits of working with the company, how it works and how it is adapting through the pandemic as an essential service.

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Where: Participants can register by clicking here.

Download the App: Download the contractor-specific app, “Eden for Contractors”:

iOS

Android

Sponsor a Healthcare Professional: Eden launched a social media campaign allowing residents to sponsor lawn care and landscaping services for local healthcare professionals, the front-line responders to this pandemic.

Those interested in sponsoring can donate funds towards any one of our landscaping services. For every donation made, Eden will donate its profits to a local healthcare organization. To learn more, visit click here.

About Eden: Eden has delivered on-demand and subscription-based lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal services online or through the Eden App since 2016. Our licensed, outdoor professionals currently operate in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Naples, Fort Myers, Long Island, Queens, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, Hamilton and neighboring communities. For more information, visit www.edenapp.com.

