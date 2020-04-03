MONTREAL, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPV Exploration Inc. (the “Company” or “MPV”) (CSE: MPV) announces a modification to the terms of the Agreement for the UMEX West property between Tectonic Resources Inc. and MPV, originally dated March 31, 2017. This modification entirely eliminates the balance of the $ 200,000 exploration expenditure obligation for MPV for the fourth and last year of the Agreement. The Agreement still allows MPV to acquire 100% interest in the UMEX West property by March 31, 2021



Covid-19 Pandemic

MPV is complying with the order of the Government of Quebec to cease all exploration activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About MPV Exploration Inc.

MPV Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on base metals projects in the Chibougamau region of Northern Quebec. Its main asset is the UMEX Copper-Zinc project, which is located approximately 50 kilometers West of the town of Chapais on traditional Eeyou Istchee Territory and covers a total 7,000 hectares over a length of 16.8 kilometers. Documented mineralization on the UMEX property consist of volcanic massive sulphides (VMS) within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which is known for its numerous precious metals and polymetallic deposits.

