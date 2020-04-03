IRVING, Texas, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation (BPA) leader across numerous industries, today announced that on April 2, 2020, the Company received an anticipated notice (the “Notice”) from the Staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that, as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Form 10-K”), it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”), which requires timely filing of periodic reports with the SEC.



In the Notice, Nasdaq indicated that the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice (or until June 2, 2020) to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements. If such a plan is timely submitted by the Company, the Nasdaq staff may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until September 28, 2020, to regain compliance.

