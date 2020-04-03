NEW YORK, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. ("Mercer") (Nasdaq: MERC) reports that its joint venture Cariboo pulp mill will be taking approximately 4 weeks of downtime starting on or about April 20, 2020, resulting in an approximate reduction of NBSK production of 30,000 tonnes of which Mercer's share is 15,000 tonnes. The downtime is in connection with reduced fibre availability resulting from regional sawmill downtime. The cogeneration facility at the Cariboo mill will continue to operate during the downtime.



Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.mercerint.com .

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:

Jimmy S.H. Lee

Executive Chairman

(604) 684-1099

David M. Gandossi

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 684-1099