ATLANTA, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown Bag Marketing , an Atlanta-based creative agency, has joined with other businesses such as Salesforce.com, Marsh & McLennan and Morgan Stanley to take the CEO 90-Day Pledge.



In March, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted to other chief executives, calling on them to take a 90-day "no layoff pledge" to help give employees some peace and security during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With 17 years of experience, Brown Bag looks to offer stability, confidence and encouragement to its team during this time of crisis. Those efforts include keeping every “Bagger” on board, giving the team peace of mind and ensuring that they can continue to serve clients when they need help most.



“In such a time of great uncertainty, the need for strong marketing – and even stronger partnerships – is more important than ever,” Brown Bag CEO Dan Michaels said. “We understand this and want to help our clients, partners and potential customers weather this storm together, which is why we pledge to not lay off anyone during this time and we’re ready to step up for our clients in any way needed.”

Armed with innovative marketing prowess and a fighting spirit, Brown Bag will continue to be a dependable partner for its clients, helping companies build a firm foundation for the present and future.

“From branding and content, to fully integrated digital campaigns, we’ve got you covered – no matter what,” Michaels said. “All of our employees are essential to the well-being of our team, our clients and their business’ growth.”

Call Brown Bag Marketing directly at any time at 404-442-5650. They’re open – and ready to help. Find out more at www.brownbagmarketing.com .

About Brown Bag Marketing

Founded in 2002, Brown Bag Marketing is a privately held, integrated marketing agency that specializes in end-to-end solutions for both B2B and B2C. Capabilities include brand planning, content marketing, mobile development, social media, integrated campaign management and loyalty marketing. Brown Bag prides itself on being the sensible, no-nonsense partner for brands serious about differentiating their products or services from their competitors.