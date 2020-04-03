*Core revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of core revenue to GAAP revenue is included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.



SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, today provided a revised presentation of its annual revenues under new product categories for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, and 2017, as well as quarterly revenues for the quarterly periods from March 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019. As discussed in its quarterly financial conference call held on February 24, 2020, Merit has revised the format for presentation of its revenues in new product categories. During that call, Merit outlined the revised format and indicated that it would provide historical information consistent with the revised format. The revised presentation format is shown below.

“The purpose of the revised presentation format is to provide users of our financial statements with revenue information in revised product categories that more closely reflect the focus of our business by call point and end market,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this new format will more clearly reflect how we sell our products to our customers in each of our focused end markets and more adequately reflect the underlying commercial momentum in the business.”

Merit conducts its business through two operating segments: Cardiovascular (which includes Cardiac Intervention, Peripheral Intervention, Custom Procedural Solutions, and OEM) and Endoscopy. The revised presentation format discussed in this release does not change or replace Merit’s historical operating segments but rather provides revenue reporting under new categories for products within each operating segment. The diagram below illustrates the transition of Merit’s product categories from its historical presentation to its revised presentation:

Historical Presentation Revised Presentation Operating Segment Product Categories Operating Segment Product Categories Cardiovascular -Stand-Alone Devices Cardiovascular -Peripheral Intervention -Cianna Medical -Cardiac Intervention -Custom Kits and Procedure Trays -Custom Procedural Solutions -Inflation Devices -OEM -Catheters -Embolization Devices -CRM/EP Endoscopy -Endoscopy Devices Endoscopy -Endoscopy Devices

Merit’s revenue under the new product categories for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively, was as follows (unaudited, in thousands):

2019 2018 2017 Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 350,936 $ 276,113 $ 203,976 Cardiac Intervention 304,797 278,496 234,986 Custom Procedural Solutions 187,359 180,332 166,483 OEM 117,889 114,536 95,168 Total 960,981 849,477 700,613 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 33,871 33,276 27,239 Total $ 994,852 $ 882,753 $ 727,852

Merit’s core* revenue (a non-GAAP financial measure) by product category for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively, was as follows (unaudited, in thousands):

2019 2018 2017 Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 297,928 $ 225,568 $ 187,463 Cardiac Intervention 304,797 278,496 234,986 Custom Procedural Solutions 187,359 169,127 112,481 OEM 117,889 114,465 94,665 Total 907,973 787,656 629,595 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 32,776 28,533 27,239 Total $ 940,749 $ 816,189 $ 656,834

Merit’s revenue by product category for the three-month periods ended March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31, 2019, compared to the corresponding periods of 2018, was as follows (unaudited, in thousands):

Three-Month Period Ended 2019 March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 84,633 $ 88,848 $ 84,265 $ 93,192 Cardiac Intervention 72,540 79,643 74,859 77,755 Custom Procedural Solutions 45,861 47,216 46,258 48,024 OEM 27,446 30,959 29,044 30,440 Total 230,480 246,666 234,426 249,411 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 7,869 8,866 8,623 8,511 Total $ 238,349 $ 255,532 $ 243,049 $ 257,922 2018 Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 59,892 $ 69,283 $ 69,840 $ 77,099 Cardiac Intervention 65,419 72,749 68,681 71,647 Custom Procedural Solutions 45,754 44,918 44,098 45,562 OEM 24,790 29,437 29,531 30,778 Total 195,855 216,387 212,150 225,086 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 7,180 8,423 9,509 8,163 Total $ 203,035 $ 224,810 $ 221,659 $ 233,249

Merit’s core* revenue (a non-GAAP financial measure) by product category for the three-month periods ended March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31, 2019, compared to the corresponding periods of 2018, was as follows (unaudited, in thousands):



Three-Month Period Ended 2019 March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 65,466 $ 75,589 $ 70,120 $ 86,753 Cardiac Intervention 72,540 79,643 74,859 77,755 Custom Procedural Solutions 45,861 47,216 46,258 48,024 OEM 27,446 30,959 29,044 30,440 Total 211,313 233,407 220,281 242,972 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 7,234 8,408 8,623 8,511 Total $ 218,547 $ 241,815 $ 228,904 $ 251,483 2018 Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 52,839 $ 56,603 $ 57,519 $ 58,606 Cardiac Intervention 65,419 72,749 68,681 71,647 Custom Procedural Solutions 38,479 42,883 42,206 45,559 OEM 24,719 29,437 29,531 30,778 Total 181,456 201,672 197,937 206,590 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 6,944 6,774 7,626 7,189 Total $ 188,400 $ 208,446 $ 205,563 $ 213,779

The following is a discussion of what management believes are the most significant drivers of fluctuations in the new product categories for the periods indicated:

Peripheral Intervention Revenue. Peripheral intervention revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $350.9 million, up 27.1% compared to peripheral intervention revenue of $276.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Core* peripheral intervention revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was up 7.9% when compared to 2018 reported peripheral intervention revenue. Peripheral intervention revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was favorably affected by sales of breast cancer localization products (from Merit’s acquisition of Cianna Medical, Inc. (“Cianna Medical”)), angiography products, drainage products (which includes sales from Merit’s acquisition of Becton, Dickinson and Company (“BD”) product lines), biopsy products (which includes sales of products acquired from BD), intervention products (which includes sales from Merit’s: acquisition of the ClariVein® products from Vascular Insights, LLC; acquisition of Fibrovein Holdings Limited; acquisition of the assets of DirectACCESS Medical, LLC; and distribution agreement executed with QX Medical, LLC), delivery systems, and embolic products.

Peripheral intervention revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $276.1 million, up 35.4% compared to peripheral intervention revenue of $204.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Core* peripheral intervention revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was up 10.6% when compared to 2017 reported peripheral intervention revenue. Peripheral intervention revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was favorably affected by sales of: breast cancer localization products (from Merit’s acquisition of Cianna Medical), angiography products, drainage products (which includes sales of products acquired from BD), biopsy products (which includes sales of products acquired from BD and sales from Merit’s acquisition of the assets of Laurane Medical S.A.S.), and delivery systems.

Cardiac Intervention Revenue. Cardiac intervention revenue and core* cardiac intervention revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $304.8 million, up 9.4% compared to cardiac intervention revenue of $278.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Cardiac intervention revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was favorably affected by increased sales of access, intervention, angiography, and cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology (“CRM/EP”) products.

Cardiac intervention revenue and core* cardiac intervention revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $278.5 million, up 18.5% compared to cardiac intervention revenue of $235.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Cardiac intervention revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was favorably affected by increased sales of access, intervention, angiography, CRM/EP, and fluid management products.

Custom Procedural Solutions Revenue. Custom procedural solutions revenue and core* custom procedural solutions revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 were approximately $187.4 million, up 3.9% compared to customer procedural solutions revenue of $180.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Custom procedural solutions revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was favorably affected by sales of critical care products and kits.

Custom procedural solutions revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $180.3 million, up 8.3% compared to custom procedural solutions revenue of $166.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Core* custom procedural solutions revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was up 1.6% when compared to 2017 reported custom procedural solutions revenue. Custom procedural solutions revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was favorably affected by sales of trays (including the impact of the acquisition of ITL Healthcare Pty Ltd.), critical care products, (including sales from the critical care division of Argon Medical Devices and sales of the DualCap® Disinfection and Protection System, a product acquired with the assets of Catheter Connections, Inc.), and kits.

OEM Revenue. OEM revenue and core* OEM revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was approximately $117.9 million, up 2.9% compared to OEM revenue of $114.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. OEM revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was favorably affected by sales of coatings and peripheral intervention products.

OEM revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $114.5 million, up 20.4% compared to OEM revenue of $95.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Core* OEM revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was up 20.3% when compared to 2017 reported OEM revenue. OEM revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was favorably affected by sales of coatings and cardiac intervention products.

Endoscopy Device Revenue. Endoscopy device revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $33.9 million, up 1.8%, compared to endoscopy device revenue of $33.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Core* endoscopy device revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was down (1.5)% when compared to 2018 reported endoscopy device revenue. Endoscopy device revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was favorably affected by increased sales of Merit’s EndoMAXX™ fully covered esophageal stent, Elation® balloon dilator, and AEROmini® fully covered esophageal stent, partially offset by decreased sales of other stents.

Endoscopy device revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $33.3 million, up 22.2%, compared to endoscopy device revenue of $27.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Core* endoscopy device revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018 was up 4.8% when compared to 2017 reported endoscopy device revenue. This increase was primarily related to sales of products marketed under Merit’s distribution arrangement with NinePoint Medical, Inc. and EndoMAXX Esophageal Stents.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Although Merit’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), Merit’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Merit’s ongoing operations and can be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. Core Revenue is a Non-GAAP financial measure used in this release.

Merit’s management team uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Merit’s profitability and efficiency, to compare operating results to prior periods, to evaluate changes in the operating results of its operating segments, and to measure and allocate financial resources internally. However, Merit’s management does not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Readers should consider non-GAAP measures used in this release in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures generally exclude some, but not all, items that may affect Merit’s net income. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded. Additionally, the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies. Merit urges investors and potential investors to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Merit’s business or results of operations.

Core Revenue

Merit’s core revenue is defined as GAAP revenue less revenue from certain acquisitions and strategic transactions. Merit’s core revenue excludes revenues attributable to (i) the acquisition of (1) the HeRO® Graft in February 2016 (excluded January 2017 only), (2) DFINE, Inc. in July 2016 (excluded through June 2017 only), (3) the assets of Catheter Connections, Inc. in January 2017 (excluded through January 2018 only), (4) the critical care division of Argon Medical Devices, Inc. in January 2017 (excluded through January 2018 only), (5) the assets of Osseon LLC in July 2017 (excluded through June 2018 only), (6) the assets of Laurane Medical S.A.S. in August 2017 (excluded through July 2018 only) (7) ITL Healthcare Pty. Ltd. in October 2017 (excluded through September 2018 only) (8) certain divested assets of BD in February 2018 (excluded through January 2019), (9) the assets of DirectACCESS Medical, LLC in May 2018 (excluded through April 2019), (10) Cianna Medical in November 2018 (excluded through October 2019) (11) the assets of Vascular Insights, LLC in December 2018 (excluded through November 2019) (12) Brightwater Medical, Inc. in June 2019, and (13) Fibrovein Holdings Limited in August 2019 and (ii) distribution arrangements executed with NinePoint Medical, Inc. in April 2018 (excluded through April 2019) and QXMedical, LLC in May 2018 (excluded through May 2019).





Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Core Revenue (Non-GAAP)

For the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)

2019 GAAP Revenue Revenue from

Acquisitions (a) Core Revenue Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 350,936 $ 53,008 $ 297,928 Cardiac Intervention 304,797 — 304,797 Custom Procedural Solutions 187,359 — 187,359 OEM 117,889 — 117,889 Total 960,981 53,008 907,973 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 33,871 1,095 32,776 Total $ 994,852 $ 54,103 $ 940,749 2018 GAAP Revenue Revenue from

Acquisitions (a) Core Revenue Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 276,113 $ 50,545 $ 225,568 Cardiac Intervention 278,496 — 278,496 Custom Procedural Solutions 180,332 11,205 169,127 OEM 114,536 71 114,465 Total 849,477 61,821 787,656 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 33,276 4,743 28,533 Total $ 882,753 $ 66,564 $ 816,189 2017 GAAP Revenue Revenue from

Acquisitions (a) Core Revenue Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 203,976 $ 16,513 $ 187,463 Cardiac Intervention 234,986 — 234,986 Custom Procedural Solutions 166,483 54,002 112,481 OEM 95,168 503 94,665 Total 700,613 71,018 629,595 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 27,239 — 27,239 Total $ 727,852 $ 71,018 $ 656,834





Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Core Revenue (Non-GAAP)

For the three-month periods ended March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2019 Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2019 GAAP Revenue Revenue from

Acquisitions (a) Core Revenue GAAP Revenue Revenue from

Acquisitions (a) Core Revenue Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 84,633 $ 19,167 $ 65,466 $ 88,848 $ 13,259 $ 75,589 Cardiac Intervention 72,540 — 72,540 79,643 — 79,643 Custom Procedural Solutions 45,861 — 45,861 47,216 — 47,216 OEM 27,446 — 27,446 30,959 — 30,959 Total 230,480 19,167 211,313 246,666 13,259 233,407 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 7,869 635 7,234 8,866 458 8,408 Total $ 238,349 $ 19,802 $ 218,547 $ 255,532 $ 13,717 $ 241,815 Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2019 Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2019 GAAP Revenue Revenue from

Acquisitions (a) Core Revenue GAAP Revenue Revenue from

Acquisitions (a) Core Revenue Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 84,265 $ 14,145 $ 70,120 $ 93,192 $ 6,439 $ 86,753 Cardiac Intervention 74,859 — 74,859 77,755 — 77,755 Custom Procedural Solutions 46,258 — 46,258 48,024 — 48,024 OEM 29,044 — 29,044 30,440 — 30,440 Total 234,426 14,145 220,281 249,411 6,439 242,972 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 8,623 — 8,623 8,511 — 8,511 Total $ 243,049 14,145 228,904 $ 257,922 $ 6,439 $ 251,483





Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2018 GAAP Revenue Revenue from

Acquisitions (a) Core Revenue GAAP Revenue Revenue from

Acquisitions (a) Core Revenue Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 59,892 $ 7,053 $ 52,839 $ 69,283 $ 12,680 $ 56,603 Cardiac Intervention 65,419 — 65,419 72,749 — 72,749 Custom Procedural Solutions 45,754 7,275 38,479 44,918 2,035 42,883 OEM 24,790 71 24,719 29,437 — 29,437 Total 195,855 14,399 181,456 216,387 14,715 201,672 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 7,180 236 6,944 8,423 1,649 6,774 Total $ 203,035 $ 14,635 $ 188,400 $ 224,810 $ 16,364 $ 208,446 Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2018 Three-Month Period Ended December 31, 2018 GAAP Revenue Revenue from

Acquisitions (a) Core Revenue GAAP Revenue Revenue from

Acquisitions (a) Core Revenue Cardiovascular Peripheral Intervention $ 69,840 $ 12,321 $ 57,519 $ 77,099 $ 18,493 $ 58,606 Cardiac Intervention 68,681 — 68,681 71,647 — 71,647 Custom Procedural Solutions 44,098 1,892 42,206 45,562 3 45,559 OEM 29,531 — 29,531 30,778 — 30,778 Total 212,150 14,213 197,937 225,086 18,496 206,590 Endoscopy Endoscopy devices 9,509 1,883 7,626 8,163 974 7,189 Total $ 221,659 $ 16,096 $ 205,563 $ 233,249 $ 19,470 $ 213,779

(a) Merit’s core revenue is defined as GAAP revenue less revenue from certain acquisitions and strategic transactions. Merit’s core revenue excludes revenues attributable to (i) the acquisition of (1) the HeRO® Graft in February 2016 (excluded January 2017 only), (2) DFINE, Inc. in July 2016 (excluded through June 2017 only), (3) the assets of Catheter Connections, Inc. in January 2017 (excluded through January 2018 only), (4) the critical care division of Argon Medical Devices, Inc. in January 2017 (excluded through January 2018 only), (5) the assets of Osseon LLC in July 2017 (excluded through June 2018 only), (6) the assets of Laurane Medical S.A.S. in August 2017 (excluded through July 2018 only) (7) ITL Healthcare Pty. Ltd. in October 2017 (excluded through September 2018 only) (8) certain divested assets of BD in February 2018 (excluded through January 2019), (9) the assets of DirectACCESS Medical, LLC in May 2018 (excluded through April 2019), (10) Cianna Medical in November 2018 (excluded through October 2019) (11) the assets of Vascular Insights, LLC in December 2018 (excluded through November 2019) (12) Brightwater Medical, Inc. in June 2019, and (13) Fibrovein Holdings Limited in August 2019 and (ii) distribution arrangements executed with NinePoint Medical, Inc. in April 2018 (excluded through April 2019) and QXMedical, LLC in May 2018 (excluded through May 2019).

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,400 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

