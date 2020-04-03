HARRISBURG, Pa., April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (“Orrstown” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank and Wheatland Advisors, Inc., today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and Pennsylvania authorities, the location of its annual meeting has been changed to a virtual format only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.



As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time.

Information for Shareholders of Record

If you were a shareholder of record as of March 12, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust (“Continental”), you must register in advance at www.cstproxy.com/orrstown/2020. Registration will start beginning Friday, April 24, 2020 at 9:00 am, Eastern Daylight Time. Your Control Number, which will be mailed to you directly by Continental, will be needed in order to register. Those wishing to attend via telephone can dial 877-770-3647 using Passcode: 38609795# ten minutes before the meeting starts. However, those dialing into the meeting will only be able to attend in “listen only” mode.

You may vote your shares in the following ways:

The proxy form previously sent to you with our proxy statement and annual report contained instructions on how to vote your shares by signing and returning the proxy card mailed to you, vote electronically, or vote telephonically. We encourage you to vote prior to the annual meeting even if you plan on attending the virtual meeting. This will ensure your shares are represented and voted at the meeting.



Alternatively, you may vote your shares at the virtual meeting by following the instructions at the site listed above. You will not be able to vote at the virtual meeting if you attend via telephone only.

Information for Beneficial Owners

If you were a beneficial owner of record as of March 12, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in an account at a brokerage firm, bank or other similar agent), you must first contact your broker or bank and receive a legal proxy. Once you have your legal proxy, contact Continental to obtain a meeting control number. The contact information for Continental is proxy@continentalstock.com or call 917-262-2373. To ensure you receive your meeting control number in time, you should contact Continental no later than Friday, April 24, 2020.

You may vote your shares in the following ways:

The proxy form previously sent to you with our proxy statement and annual report contained instructions on how to vote your shares by signing and returning the proxy card mailed to you, vote electronically, or vote telephonically. We encourage you to vote prior to the annual meeting . This will ensure your shares are represented and voted at the meeting.



. This will ensure your shares are represented and voted at the meeting. However, if you receive a legal proxy from your broker or bank, your shares may only be voted by logging into the site referenced above and following the instructions to vote.

General Information

All information about the annual meeting, including our proxy statement and annual report, are available at www.cstproxy.com/orrstown/2020. This is the go-to location for everything related to the meeting. It contains all instructions, phone numbers, the meeting webcast, how-to-vote links, and contact information.

Asking Questions

Shareholders attending the virtual meeting via the website will be able to ask questions by typing them into a designated area on the screen. Those attending via telephone only will be unable to ask questions during the virtual meeting. However, in an effort to answer all questions at the virtual meeting, Orrstown is asking shareholders to send questions to ir@orrstown.com or call 717-510-7127. The Company will compile pre-submitted questions and address them during the virtual meeting.

