San Francisco, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Gate Park turns 150 on Saturday, April 4. To mark this historic occasion, a virtual concert series is being launched that will bring some of the amazing past outdoor concerts and performances held in the park to people everywhere to enjoy for free. The concert series kicks off April 4 and can be watched for free at GoldenGatePark150.com.

“Golden Gate Park has served as a place of inspiration, hope and refuge for San Franciscans for 150 years,” said Mayor London N. Breed. “Music has been an important part of that history and we are excited to share these special musical performances virtually so that people in San Francisco and all over the world can enjoy them at home. We hope these virtual experiences will bring some joy and entertainment during this challenging times.”

One of San Francisco’s hometown legends, Boz Scaggs, will be the first performer featured in the series. He has appeared in many incarnations at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass over the years, as part of The Dukes of September, with The Phantom Playboys as well as The Blue Velvet band. This set from 2016 is a classic celebrating his love for the blues and can be viewed beginning at 9 am PT.

Metallica, another San Francisco favorite, is releasing three previously recorded songs from their 2017 headlining performance at Outside Lands on April 4 at 9 am PT in honor of the park’s birthday. They will be the second featured performance in the concert series, streaming live its entire 2017 show at Outside Lands as part of the band’s #MetallicaMondays, which can be viewed live at 5 pm PT on Monday, April 13.

The concert series can be watched for free at GoldenGatePark150.com. Future artist line-ups will be announced weekly and feature exclusive performances from artists who have been part of the many concerts, festivals and events hosted in the park over the years, such as Outside Lands and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, among others.

The concert series is part of a larger virtual Golden Gate Park experience also launching April 4 that brings some of the iconic park’s nature, art, history and music to park lovers regardless of location. Free content from park partners and supporters will be added regularly and includes:

Exclusive concerts from artists who have performed in Golden Gate Park over the years

Podcasts and playlists with audio stories about the park and favorite music selections

Free books to download and digital newspaper archives about Golden Gate Park

Photo albums, webcams and videos for visitors to explore and discover the park

Online learning activities for kids and adults

The ability to share personal stories, memories and special moments from the park

“Community connection has always been at the heart of Golden Gate Park. We felt this would be a great way to honor the park, by bringing all that it has to offer to people around the world to experience together,” said Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department. “Music, through the many outdoor concerts, festivals and events hosted in the park each year, has been an amazing part of what has made Golden Gate Park a destination for millions of visitors.”

“We hope this virtual experience provides some joy into people’s lives,” added Drew Becher, CEO of the San Francisco Parks Alliance. “This virtual experience is a wonderful way to provide a glimpse into what makes Golden Gate Park such an iconic and treasured landmark.”

2020 marks the 150th anniversary of Golden Gate Park. The yearlong celebration, organized by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and the San Francisco Parks Alliance, has brought together more than 150 cultural institutions, community groups and partners, to honor Golden Gate Park, its past, present and future.

A parkwide 150th anniversary celebration, originally planned for April 4th, has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. In the meantime, the virtual concert series and website brings Golden Gate Park directly to people who still want to enjoy it, particularly during these difficult times.

“The entire staff of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass considers Golden Gate Park an integral part of our crew, and the Hellman Foundation has articulated the respect and care of our beautiful park as a core part of the HSB objectives,” said HSB’s Executive Producer Sheri Sternberg. “The lush landscape, sunshine and deep fog have always been our secret weapons, adding natural beauty to our event. Sharing some of our classic footage to honor this birthday embodies the very spirit of our mission, bringing collaboration and joy to the community.’

“Another Planet Entertainment and Outside Lands has always considered it the highest privilege to produce events in what we believe is the finest in-city park in the world,” said Gregg Perloff, CEO and founder of Another Planet Entertainment. “When you have a chance to work in a venue that is pure perfection, it makes you want to go beyond everything you have done before to share and develop extraordinary moments.”

In 1870, an act of the state legislature created Golden Gate Park, which skeptics said could never be built atop San Francisco’s sand dunes. However, a determined engineer, William Hammond Hall and master gardener John McLaren displaying the creativity and can-do spirit that has always been a part of San Francisco, figured out a way and the park then began rising from the city’s western sand dunes. Since that time, it has stood with a growing city as a haven from urban life to an important partner in key moments in the city’s history.

Learn more about the virtual Golden Gate Park and the concert series at GoldenGatePark150.com.

GoldenGatePark150.com 415-874-9650