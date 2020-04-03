Irvine, CA, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of concerned dentists have launched a grassroots social media movement #DentalER in response to the Novel Coronavirus. This new campaign urges dentists throughout the United States to get involved in their communities by providing emergency and essential dental care for patients. For more information about the #DentalER movement, click HERE.

How dentists and others can join the movement:

Record a short (10-30) video urging patients to see a dentist for dental emergencies Post the video to their social media channels Include #DentalER, #COVID19 and hashtags of any preferred dental associations or other interested parties

“If you have a dental emergency, please save the precious PPE resources at the hospital ERs and urgent care centers and we’ll take care of your dental emergencies in the dental office,” said Dr. Sudhakar “Sonny” Chokka, DDS, the owner of Rialto Dental Group and Orthodontics in California. “My sister is an ICU nurse, dealing directly on the front lines with patients with COVID-19. We have an urgent need for patients with dental emergencies to go to their dentists and stay away from hospitals. During these unprecedented times, it’s important to reinforce the critical role dentists play within the healthcare system.”

Since the launch of the campaign, hundreds of dentists, emergency room workers, businesses and concerned citizens have joined in posting their support of this important message on social media. Within the dental profession, this campaign has brought together clinicians from academia, large group practices, dental support organizations and independent practice owners. Evidencing the global reach of social media, the campaign has also attracted the attention of dentists in countries outside of the United States.

According to an analysis by the American Dental Association, on average, every 14 seconds a patient in the U.S. visits a hospital emergency room for dental conditions. Moreover, in 2016, 2.2 million U.S. patients visited hospital ERs for dental conditions. Now more than ever, it’s important for patients with dental emergencies to go to their neighborhood dental office for treatment.

