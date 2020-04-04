New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Face Recognition Market Research Report by Type, by Computing, by Vertical, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879394/?utm_source=GNW

The Classical Face Recognition Algorithms commanded the largest size in the Face Recognition Market in 2019, followed by the Face Descriptor?based Methods. On the other hand, the Video?based Recognition is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the D?based Face Recognition.



"The Edge Computing is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Computing, the Face Recognition Market is studied across Cloud Computing and Edge Computing. The Cloud Computing commanded the largest size in the Face Recognition Market in 2019, followed by the Edge Computing. On the other hand, the Edge Computing is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Cloud Computing.



"The Healthcare is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Vertical, the Face Recognition Market is studied across Automotive & Transportation, BFSI, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail, and Telecommunications & IT. The Government & Defense commanded the largest size in the Face Recognition Market in 2019, followed by the BFSI. On the other hand, the Healthcare is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Consumer Goods & Retail.



"The Emotion Recognition is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Application, the Face Recognition Market is studied across Access Control, Attendance Tracking & Monitoring, Emotion Recognition, Law Enforcement, Robotics, eLearning, Advertising, and Payment. The Law Enforcement commanded the largest size in the Face Recognition Market in 2019, followed by the Attendance Tracking & Monitoring. On the other hand, the Emotion Recognition is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Robotics.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Geography, the Face Recognition Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Face Recognition Market in 2019, followed by the Europe, Middle East & Africa. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Europe, Middle East & Africa.



"FPNV Positioning Matrix for Global Face Recognition Market has reorganized NEC Corporation, IDEMIA, and Gemalto NV as Forefront"



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Face Recognition Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



The report closely provides key highlights and recommendations for leading players in the market. Some of the recent developments shaping the current scenario are:

1. NEC Corporation Provides Facial Recognition System For Admission Control at EU Summit (2019-07-17)

2. GEMADEC and Daon Deploy Facial Recognition for CIMR (2019-07-04)

3. Facial Recognition From Gemalto Powers Boarding At Lax Airport (2018-12-07)



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Face Recognition Market including Animetrics, AnyVision, Aware, Inc., Ayonix Corporation, Clarifai, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Daon, DeepGlint, FaceFirst, Inc., Gemalto NV, id3 Technologies, IDEMIA, Innovatrics, Megvii, NEC Corporation, Neurotechnology, NVISO SA, SenseTime, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Techno Brain Group, Visage Technologies, XJERA LABS, XRVision Pte. Ltd., Yitu Technology, and ZOLOZ CO., LTD..

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879394/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001