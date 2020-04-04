New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Two-Wheeler Helmet Market, By Product Type , By Distribution Channel (Offline , Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879455/?utm_source=GNW

In recent times, helmet industry has been witnessing ground-breaking innovations like carbon fiber helmets, air cooled technology in helmets, helmets with anti-glare screen, push button and helmet lock features, which have been boosting market growth.



APAC two wheelers industry has been growing at around 11% over the last five years.APAC helmet market is expected to be the fastest expanding market regional due to the rising sales of bikes at affordable prices and comparatively higher consumer inclination toward bikes in the region.



APAC two-wheeler helmet market is segmented based on product type and distributional channel.Based on product type, the market can be segmented into Full-Face, Open-Face, Half-Face, Modular and Motorcross.



Demand for Full-Face helmet type is the largest throughout the region.Open-Face helmets account for the second largest share in terms of volume.



Modular and Motocross helmets are also witnessing increasing sales, especially among youngsters, due to them boasting contemporary designs.



Open-Face helmets are usually less expensive as compared to Full-Face helmets, besides offering a rider enough of space to breathe.Open-Face helmets are the choice for riders who feel suffocated by a Full-Face helmet.



The Half-Face/Cap type helmets are usually accepted by the ladies due to handling convenience and in cities/regions where it is mandatory for passenger seating to wear helmets.



Major players operating in APAC Two-Wheeler helmet market Studds, Vega, Shoei, Steelbird, Aerostar, Aaron and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of APAC Two-Wheeler Helmet Market.

• To classify and forecast APAC Two-Wheeler Helmet market based on Product Type, Distribution Channel and Company-Wise segmentation.

• To identify drivers and challenges for APAC Two-Wheeler Helmet market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, new technologies, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in APAC Two-Wheeler Helmet market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for APAC Two-Wheeler Helmet market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in APAC Two-Wheeler Helmet market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.



While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.



The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of APAC Two-Wheeler Helmet market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Two-Wheeler Helmet manufacturers, distributors and suppliers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Two-Wheeler Helmets

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, APAC Two-Wheeler Helmet market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Full-Face Helmet

o Open-Face Helmet

o Half-face Helmet

o Modular Helmet

o Motocross Helmet

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

• Dealers/Retailers

• 2W Manufacturer

• Institutional

o Online

• Market, By Country:

o India

o China

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Malaysia

o Bangladesh

o Japan

o Vietnam

o Taiwan



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in APAC Two-Wheeler Helmet market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879455/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001