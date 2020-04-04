New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Truck Market, By Class Type , By Fuel Type By Application Type , By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2025F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879454/?utm_source=GNW

, with most of the heavy trucks like class 8 being used to transport automobiles.



North America truck market is segmented based on class type, fuel type, application type, by country and by company. Based on class type, the market can be bifurcated into class4, class5, class6, class7, class8, of which class 8 is expected to grow at the fastest pace as class8 trucks are being used to carry heavy loads like automobile transportation, heavy construction loads, etc.



Based on fuel type, the market can be segmented into diesel, CNG, others.The diesel segment accounts for the largest share as diesel engines deliver higher power and torque even when equipped with heavy loads.



Major players operating in North America truck market are International, Kenworth, Hino, Volvo, Freightliner, Paccar, Ford and Isuzu.



o Market, By Class Type:

o Class 4

o Class 5

o Class 6

o Class 7

o Class 8

o Market, By Fuel Type:

o Diesel

o CNG

o Others

o Market, By Application type:

o Logistics

o Construction

o Mining

o Market, By Country:

o US

o Mexico

o Canada



