New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Dairy Products Market, By Product Type , By Distribution Channel (Modern Department Stores, Traditional Department Stores and Others , By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879453/?utm_source=GNW



APAC dairy products market is projected to grow at over 10% on account of rising awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness, rising disposable income, technology trends, availability of quality dairy products of improved varieties and hybrids.Moreover, strong marketing activities by leading players, in addition to adopting new government policies, are some other drivers of dairy products in Asia-Pacific.



Also, changing tastes and preferences of consumers, growth in population, shift in consumption pattern towards branded dairy products and consumer propensity towards consumption of dairy products has led to the rise in the consumption of dairy products market in Asia-Pacific.



India dairy products market has witnessed robust growth over the last few years and the country is expected to grow at a higher rate than rest of the countries in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.India dairy products market held a majority share in the region in 2019, on account of huge popularity and consumer preferences for dairy products.



Additionally, increasing income, urbanization, changing food habits and deeper penetration of processed foods will be the key drivers of future consumption growth of dairy products in India during the forecast period.Milk, yogurt and ice-cream are expected to penetrate the country’s markets further in the coming years, with the packaged dairy products segment leading the way for future growth of the industry.



The growth in this segment has been largely led by the domestic factors such as growing preference for healthy lifestyle by having good quality dairy products, growth in middle class population base and a continuing shift in consumption pattern towards branded dairy products.

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific dairy products market are Nestle, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd (NANDINI), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Foundation Ltd. (AMUL), China Mengniu Dairy Company Ltd., Unilever, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd., Mondelez Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Arla Foods, Danone, Royal Friesland Campina and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Asia-Pacific dairy products market.

• To classify and forecast Asia-Pacific dairy products market based on product type, by distribution channel, country distribution and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia-Pacific dairy products market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia-Pacific dairy products market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Asia-Pacific dairy products market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Asia-Pacific dairy products market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of dairy products manufacturers across the Asia-Pacific.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Asia-Pacific dairy products market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various categories across product types was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Asia-Pacific dairy products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Asia-Pacific dairy products end users

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Asia-Pacific dairy products market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, distributors, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia-Pacific Dairy products market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type

o Milk

o Butter

o Cheese

o Ice-Cream

o Ghee

o Yogurt

o Others (Paneer, Curd, etc.)

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Modern Department Stores

o Traditional Department Stores

o Others (Online Retail, etc.)

• Market, By Country:

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Taiwan



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia-Pacific Dairy products market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879453/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001