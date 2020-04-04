New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top Trends in Beauty and Grooming Products 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879495/?utm_source=GNW

The beauty and grooming industry is heavily influenced by global social, economic and demographic changes.Like most trends, younger consumers are at the forefront, but social media platforms have increased visibility of so many communities.



This shows that identities such as age, race, gender, and ethnicity are at the forefront of innovation and consumer engagement.Health and the climate emergency are also front of mind for consumers and many brands understand this and are creating products to meet these demands.



Trends such as self-expression, sustainability, and wellness continue to be extremely relevant; however, the broader interpretations of these trends and product examples show how the industry is expanding its offerings to meet diverse consumer demand.



Scope

- Consumers expect brands to offer 360-degree sustainability, from the packaging to the sourcing and ingredients.

- Self-expression continues to be high priority in this sector with a particular focus on personalization based on age.

- Brands are investing in AI for personalization and learning from indie brands to reach loyal younger consumers.



Reasons to Buy

