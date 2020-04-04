New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top Trends in Tobacco and Anti-Smoking Products 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821599/?utm_source=GNW





This overarching segment covers an array of core categories, including cigarettes, cigars, smoking and smokeless tobacco, heat-not-burn (HNB) tobacco, tobacco heating products (THPs), and e-cigarettes. The key trends explored are Taste Matters, Seeking Tobacco Alternatives, Minor Luxuries, "Connected" Smoking, and Craving Sensation.



- Innovative taste experiences are becoming more and more important for persuading smokers to switch to heat-not-burn tobacco products.

- Tobacco alternative innovations help to cater to smokers’ desire to be less unhealthy as well as enjoy new experiences.

- Premium and upscale offers are still key elements in making tobacco enjoyable

- Digital technology can help smokers to build positive relationship with smoking.

- While cigarettes face strict regulations, tobacco innovation can be a way to enhance the sensory experience offered.



- Identify how brands can innovate to engage consumers as well as showcasing best-in-class innovation examples throughout.

- Learn what consumer behavior is driving innovation using latest consumer research.

- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

