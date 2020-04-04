New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "How Customers Purchase Income Protection 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774665/?utm_source=GNW

With over half of survey respondents aged below 35, insurers have a key segment to tap into.



Given mobile-based platforms are popular in purchases and the direct sales channel is key, insurers are well positioned to target this demographic.



This report explores the attitudes, behaviors, and preferences of customers who purchased an income protection policy in the last 12 months.



It also sizes the market using Association of British Insurers data.



Scope

- Accident and sickness cover was the leading consumer choice in 2019, accounting for 43.9% of income protection purchases.

- Consumers have moved away from researching and purchasing via price comparison sites, in favor of insurance brochures and visiting their existing provider’s website.

- The highest proportion of policies fall in the £20-£29 per month range.



