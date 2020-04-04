New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Gas Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03704486/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.4 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
SMART GAS MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Smart Gas Solutions & Services
Smart Gas Solutions & Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
AMR Meters Continue to be Major Device Type, AMI Meters Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Hold Strong Growth Potential
Exhibit 1: Global Smart Gas Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)
Exhibit 2: Global Market for Smart Gas - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, Japan, USA and Canada
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
American & European Vendors Dominate the Market
Asian Enterprises Aim to Widen Market Footprint
Novel Strategies Take Center Stage amid Escalating Competition
Analytics: New Revenue Source for Software Vendors
Recent Market Activity
World Gas Meters Market: Market Share Findings
Exhibit 4: Gas Meters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)
Aidon Oy (Finland)
Badger Meter, Inc. (USA)
Capgemini SA (France)
CGI Group Inc. (Canada)
Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
CyanConnode Holdings PLC (UK)
Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)
DTE Energy Co. (USA)
EDMI Ltd. (Singapore)
GE Grid Solutions (USA)
Holley Technology Ltd. (China)
Iskraemeco d.d. (Slovenia)
Itron, Inc. (USA)
Landis+Gyr (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Sensus (USA)
Tantalus Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas Infrastructure, Smart Gas Solutions Seek to Revolutionize Gas Utility Operations
Growing Relevancy of Smart Metering Solutions in Modern Gas Utility: An Overview
Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market
Demographic Dynamics Spur Energy Demand & Need for Reliable Gas Infrastructure, Creating Opportunities for Smart Gas Technologies
Exhibit 5: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
A Note on Energy Demand Patterns
Exhibit 6: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (TWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
Exhibit 7: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Exhibit 8: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)
Exhibit 9: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/ Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Urbanization Trend Instigates the Need for Modern Gas Utility Network
Exhibit 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Exhibit 11: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Next Wave of Growth
Exhibit 12: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025
Exhibit 13: Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/Region for the Year 2019
Emergence of Natural Gas as Reliable Energy Source & Parallel Increase in Gas Infrastructure Investments Creates Fertile Environment
Exhibit 14: Global Energy Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Energy Source - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035
Exhibit 15: Global Energy Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Energy Source - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035
Exhibit 16: Global Natural Gas Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Region/Country - North America, South & Central America, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035
Exhibit 17: Global Natural Gas Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country - North America, South & Central America, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035
Offering Myriad Benefits, Natural Gas Withstands Competition from Renewable Energy Sources
Evolving Image of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Bodes Well
Exhibit 18: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas (In Trillion Cubic Feet) by Geographic Region
Surging Demand for Fuel Gas Steers Market Penetration
Exhibit 19: Global Natural Gas Reserves (in % Volume) by Geographic Region
Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer -Grade Smart Gas Solutions
Growing Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Favors Growth
Exhibit 20: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Smart Gas Solutions Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End-Use Domains
Need to Improve Functionality & Efficiency Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Utility Automation & Control Solutions
SCADA Systems
Real-Time Data
Big Data and IoT: Next Frontiers for Smart Gas
Smart Gas Technologies Emphasize IIoT Ecosystem in Gas Utility
Exhibit 21: World Big Data Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2019 & 2025
Exhibit 22: World Big Data Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World
Exhibit 23: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Exhibit 24: World IoT Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Cloud-based Software Solutions: Next Big Thing in Gas Networks
On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis
Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks
Regulations & Standards Instigate New Demand for Smart Gas Infrastructure Solutions
Regulators and Utilities Address Consumer Concerns about Smart Gas Solutions
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market
High Deployment Costs
Lack of Unified Standards & Interoperability Issues
Privacy & Data Security Concerns
Declining Natural Gas Prices & Lack of Incentives
Improving Battery Lifetime: Need of the Hour
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Gas Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Gas Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) (Device Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) (Device Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) (Device Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) (Device Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Prime Market for Smart Gas Solutions
American Gas Utilities Prioritize Smart Technologies in their Networks
Multifarious Benefits Make Strong Business Case for AMI Smart Gas Networks
A Brief Note on Issues Hampering Growth Prospects
Competitive Scenario: Domestic Vendors Dominate the Market
Market Analytics
Table 11: United States Smart Gas Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: United States Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: United States Smart Gas Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: United States Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Smart Gas Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 17: Canadian Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Smart Gas Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Smart Gas Solutions Enthuse Japanese Utilities Seeking to Build Low Carbon, Energy-Efficient Society
Utilities Rely on Telemetering Infrastructure to Implement Smart Gas Networks
Market Analytics
Table 19: Japanese Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Japanese Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Japanese Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
China: A Lucrative Market for Smart Gas Solutions
Market Analytics
Table 23: Chinese Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Chinese Smart Gas Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Chinese Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Chinese Smart Gas Market by Device Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Europe: Driving Force Behind World Smart Gas Solutions Market
Huge Gas Consumer Base Makes Europe a Ripe Market for Smart Gas Metering Solutions
Various Approaches Possible for Smart Meter Deployments
Overview of Smart Meter Deployments across Europe
Challenges Deterring the Full-Scale Implementation of Smart Gas Meters
Market Analytics
Table 27: European Smart Gas Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: European Smart Gas Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: European Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
GrDF Undertakes Massive Smart Meter Project in France
Market Analytics
Table 33: Smart Gas Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: French Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Smart Gas Market in France by Device Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: French Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Italy Follows Up Successful Smart Electricity Meter Rollout with Smart Gas Meters
Major Challenges Confronting Smart Gas Meters Installation in Italy
Market Analytics
Table 37: Italian Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Italian Smart Gas Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 39: Italian Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Italian Smart Gas Market by Device Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
The UK Market Blazes the Trail with Ambitious Smart Gas Metering Program
Market Analytics
Table 41: United Kingdom Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: United Kingdom Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: United Kingdom Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
The Netherlands: Government Mandates Electricity and Gas Smart Meter Rollout
Market Analytics
Table 45: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 46: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018-2025
Table 48: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Robust Growth Forecasts for Smart Gas Solutions in Asia-Pacific
Market Analytics
Table 49: Smart Gas Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Smart Gas Market in Asia-Pacific by Device Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Brazil: Growing Market for Smart Gas Technologies
Market Analytics
Table 53: Rest of World Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Smart Gas Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Rest of World Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Smart Gas Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 79)
