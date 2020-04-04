New York, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ROADM WSS Component Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180734/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$476.4 Million by the year 2025, Blocker-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$44.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Blocker-based will reach a market size of US$48.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$152 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

II-VI Inc.

Finisar Corporation

AC Photonics, Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Agiltron, Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Enablence Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Infinera Corporation

Lumentum Operations LLC

PacketLight Neworks, Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180734/?utm_source=GNW



ROADM WSS COMPONENT MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (ROADMs)

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS): Vital Active Elements of ROADM

Select Technologies for ROADM Subsystems

WSS-based ROADM Architectures

Unique Advantages of ROADM WSS Components

Packet-Optical Transport Systems - An Overview

Factors Promoting Network Upgrade

Burgeoning Adoption to Ensure Seamless Communication Augments Growth of ROADM WSS Component Market

Recent Market Activity

WSS Segment to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Communication Sector Remains Primary End-User

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

Exhibit 1: World ROADM WSS Component Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Exhibit 2: Global ROADM WSS Component Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025

Economic Scenario and its Impact on ROADM WSS Component Market

Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Spiraling Demand and Unique Advantages Fuel Demand for ROADM WSS Components

ROADM Brings Enormous Changes to Optical Fiber Networks for Enhanced Data Flows

From WDM to ROADM...

...Next-Generation ROADMs

Rise in Global IP Traffic Entails Network Upgrade - Offers Growth Prospects for ROADM WSS Components

Entertainment Services and Enterprise Mobility Contribute to High Growth in Data Traffic

Exhibit 4: 4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Cloud Computing Via Mobile Devices Drives Demand for Advanced Network Technologies and Higher Bandwidth

Exhibit 5: Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage Breakdown of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT

The Need for High Bandwidth Offers Prospects for ROADM and WSS Components

Robust Growth for ROADM Suggests Opportunities for ROADM WSS Components



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: ROADM WSS Component Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: ROADM WSS Component Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: ROADM WSS Component Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Blocker-based (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Blocker-based (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Blocker-based (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 10: PLC-based (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: PLC-based (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: PLC-based (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Edge ROADMs (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Edge ROADMs (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Edge ROADMs (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Metro (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Metro (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Metro (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Long Haul (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Long Haul (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Long Haul (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Communication (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Communication (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Communication (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States ROADM WSS Component Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: ROADM WSS Component Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States ROADM WSS Component Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States ROADM WSS Component Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: ROADM WSS Component Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: ROADM WSS Component Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States ROADM WSS Component Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: ROADM WSS Component Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: ROADM WSS Component Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian ROADM WSS Component Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian ROADM WSS Component Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 39: ROADM WSS Component Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian ROADM WSS Component Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: ROADM WSS Component Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian ROADM WSS Component Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: ROADM WSS Component Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for ROADM WSS Component: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: ROADM WSS Component Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for ROADM WSS Component in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese ROADM WSS Component Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: ROADM WSS Component Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for ROADM WSS Component in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese ROADM WSS Component Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: ROADM WSS Component Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese ROADM WSS Component Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: ROADM WSS Component Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese ROADM WSS Component Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Demand for ROADM WSS Component in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: ROADM WSS Component Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese ROADM WSS Component Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Chinese Demand for ROADM WSS Component in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: ROADM WSS Component Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese ROADM WSS Component Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 64: European ROADM WSS Component Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: ROADM WSS Component Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European ROADM WSS Component Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European ROADM WSS Component Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 68: ROADM WSS Component Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European ROADM WSS Component Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European ROADM WSS Component Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: ROADM WSS Component Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European ROADM WSS Component Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 74: ROADM WSS Component Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: ROADM WSS Component Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: French ROADM WSS Component Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: French ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: ROADM WSS Component Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: French ROADM WSS Component Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: French ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: ROADM WSS Component Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 83: French ROADM WSS Component Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: French ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 85: ROADM WSS Component Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German ROADM WSS Component Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: German ROADM WSS Component Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: ROADM WSS Component Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German ROADM WSS Component Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: ROADM WSS Component Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: ROADM WSS Component Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German ROADM WSS Component Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: ROADM WSS Component Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 94: Italian ROADM WSS Component Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: ROADM WSS Component Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian ROADM WSS Component Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Italian Demand for ROADM WSS Component in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: ROADM WSS Component Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian ROADM WSS Component Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Italian Demand for ROADM WSS Component in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: ROADM WSS Component Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian ROADM WSS Component Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Rise in Mobile Data Traffic: A Business Case for Advanced Networks

Market Analytics

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for ROADM WSS Component: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: ROADM WSS Component Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for ROADM WSS Component in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: United Kingdom ROADM WSS Component Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: ROADM WSS Component Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for ROADM WSS Component in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: United Kingdom ROADM WSS Component Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: ROADM WSS Component Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe ROADM WSS Component Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 113: ROADM WSS Component Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Europe ROADM WSS Component Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Rest of Europe ROADM WSS Component Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 116: ROADM WSS Component Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Europe ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Rest of Europe ROADM WSS Component Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 119: ROADM WSS Component Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Europe ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Gains in Mobile Broadband Services Spur the Need for Advanced Networks

Market Analytics

Table 121: ROADM WSS Component Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific ROADM WSS Component Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: ROADM WSS Component Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 125: Asia-Pacific ROADM WSS Component Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Asia-Pacific ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: ROADM WSS Component Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 128: Asia-Pacific ROADM WSS Component Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Asia-Pacific ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 130: Rest of World ROADM WSS Component Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of World ROADM WSS Component Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 132: ROADM WSS Component Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Rest of World ROADM WSS Component Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: ROADM WSS Component Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of World ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of World ROADM WSS Component Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 137: ROADM WSS Component Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of World ROADM WSS Component Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 26 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 28)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180734/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001