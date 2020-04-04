New York, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101178/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.1 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$619.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$877 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$591 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
A Note on System Architecture
MES Deployment Types
Core Functionalities of MES
Benefits of MES Implementation from Manufacturer’s Perspective
Key Challenges Addressed by MES
MES: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Trends Shaping the MES Market: At a Glance
Recent Market Activity
MES Software: Major Segment
Cloud-based Solutions Widen the Addressable Market for MES Software
Rising Demand for MES Services
While Developed Regions Lead the MES Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
EXHIBIT 1: World MES Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World MES Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, USA, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Economic Scenario and Its Impact on MES Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the MES Market
MES Market in Consolidation Mode
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB (Switzerland)
Accenture Plc (Ireland)
Andea Solutions Sp. z o.o. (Poland)
Dassault Systèmes SE (France)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
GE Digital (USA)
Honeywell Process Solutions (USA)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
SAP AG (Germany)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens PLM Software, Inc. (USA)
Werum IT Solutions GmbH (Germany)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapidly Changing Dynamics in the Process & Discrete Manufacturing Environments Necessitate MES Deployments
A Glance at New Requirements Specific to MES by Select End-Use Industry
EXHIBIT 4: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
Growing Emphasis on Digital Transformation Accelerates MES Uptake
MES with Big Data, IoT and Other Advanced Capabilities Make a Cut in Digital Transformation Strategies
MES Emerges as a Viable Technology Platform to Streamline Modern Process & Discrete Manufacturing Processes
Process Vs. Discrete Manufacturing: Noteworthy Differences
Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment for MES
Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth in MES Market
EXHIBIT 5: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
MES 4.0 Emerges to Suffice Industry 4.0 Requirements
Preference for Paperless Operations Spells Opportunities for MES Systems
EXHIBIT 6: Installation Time and Cost Associated with Paperless Manufacturing and Traditional MES: A Comparison
Comparison of Technical Aspects of Paperless Manufacturing and Traditional MES
Process Support: Paperless Manufacturing Vs. Traditional MES
Myriad Benefits of MES Systems Encourage Wider Adoption
MES Enables Real-time Production Monitoring
Faster ROI Factor Lends Traction to MES Deployments
EXHIBIT 7: MES Benefits Realization within 12 Months of Implementation
Integration of MES with ERP and Other Business IT Systems: Order of the Day
MES Steps In to Enhance to Batch & Hybrid Manufacturing Domains
Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM): MES with Expanded Scope
Growing Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well
Opportunities Rife in Healthcare Industry
Medical Devices
Pharmaceuticals
MES Functions in Pharmaceutical End-Use Industry (Production of APIs)
Life Sciences
EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 9: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
Strong Gains Identified in Chemicals Sector
MES Enables Improved Production Scheduling, Preparation, Execution and Evaluation in Chemical Plants
MES Functions in Chemicals and Specialty Chemicals End-Use Industry
Automotive Manufacturers Rely on MES to Improve Production & Assembly Lines
OEMs Emphasize MES
MES Remains Equally Important for Parts & Components Suppliers
MES Functions in Automotive End-Use Industry
EXHIBIT 10: Global Passenger Car Production & Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector
EXHIBIT 11: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
A Note on Prominent Aerospace MES Software Tools
Rising Demand for MES in Oil & Gas, Refinery, and Petrochemicals Verticals
Refinery and Petrochemical Operations
MES Functions in Refineries and Petrochemicals End-Use Industry
EXHIBIT 12: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Processing Units
Breweries
MES Functions in Food & Beverage End-Use Industry
Uptrend in Consumer Packaged Goods Sector Augurs Well
Metal Manufacturers and Paper Making Firms Rely on MES
MES Functions in Paper and Metal End-Use Industry
Novel Demand in Machine and Plant Construction Verticals
MES Functions in Machine and Plant Construction End-Use Industry
RFID-Enabled Real-Time MES Gains Traction among Mass- Customization Production Companies
Sustained Demand for Out-of-Box MES
Growing Importance of Regulatory Compliance
The Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act (PHSBPRA)
The Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and Documentation (TREAD) Act
The Rule 21 CFR Part 11
Sarbanes-Oxley Act
Resolving Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market
Complexity in Implementation & Rollout: Major Challenge
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Prime Market for MES Software and Services
Growing Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Industries
Extensive Adoption of MES in Discrete Manufacturing Industries
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Healthcare: One of the Key End-Use Sectors of European MES Market
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
MES Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Field of Water Management
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
Brief Market Overview
INDIA
High Growth on Cards for MES Solutions
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
