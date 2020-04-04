New York, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Washers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$121.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$215.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Washers will reach a market size of US$92.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$228.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Commercial Laundry Machinery

Commercial Laundry Machinery: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Factors Affecting Consumer Purchases

While Developed Regions Remain Dominant Consumers, Developing Regions Extend Robust Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 1: World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Segmental Analysis

Washing Machines: Largest Product Segment

Top-Loading Washers Vs. Front-Loading Washers

Top-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations

Front-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations

Washer-Extractors, the High-Capacity Washing Machines, Emerge in the Market

Commercial Dryers Segment Continues to Make Gains

Dry Cleaning Equipment Segment Exhibits Fast Paced Growth

Role & Importance of Commercial Laundry Presses Remains Intact

Market for Presses & Finishing Equipment: Characterized by Regional Variations

Commercial Wet Ironing Machines: An Overview

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players in the World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Vendors Emphasize Service Vertical to Maintain Client Base

Global Competitor Market Shares

EXHIBIT 3: Commercial Laundry Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC (USA)

BÖWE Textile Cleaning GmbH (Germany)

CMV Sharper Finish, Inc. (USA)

Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Dexter Laundry (USA)

EDRO Corporation (USA)

Electrolux Professional AB (Sweden)

Forenta LP (USA)

Girbau S.A. (Spain)

Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc. (USA)

IFB Appliances (India)

JLA Limited (UK)

Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc. (USA)

Kenmore (USA)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Miele Inc. (USA)

Pellerin Milnor Corporation (USA)

Qualitex Company (USA)

Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Unipress Corporation (USA)

Whirlpool Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hotels: Major Consumers of Commercial Laundry Machinery

EXHIBIT 4: On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component

Booming Lodging Services & Travel Accommodation Market Leads to Increased Use of Commercial Laundry Machinery in Hotels

EXHIBIT 5: Global Travel Accommodation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026

EXHIBIT 6: International Tourist Arrivals by Geographic Region (2018): Breakdown of Number of Arrivals (in Millions) for Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas, Africa, and the Middle East

EXHIBIT 7: Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billions) for the Year 2018

EXHIBIT 8: Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourist Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018

EXHIBIT 9: International Tourist Arrivals by Purpose of Journey (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for Holidays, Leisure & Recreation, Business & Professional, and Others

Healthcare Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Widening Opportunities Beyond Hotels and Hospitals Enthuse Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Industrial Entities & Fire Stations Prioritize Commercial Laundry Machinery for Clean PPE

Sustained Demand from Prisons & Correctional Facilities Segment

Linen Rental Businesses: Niche Segment

Waterparks Rely on On-Premise Units to Handle High-Volume Laundry Needs

Athletic Facilities, Gyms and Sports Organizations

Salons and Spas

Rising Demand for Laundromat Services Augments Market Prospects

Growing Importance of Multi-Housing Laundries Augurs Well

Robust Demand for Dry Cleaning Services Enhances Overall Demand

Amid Regulatory Curbs on PERC Usage, PERC Alternatives Proliferate Dry Cleaning Domain

Select Alternatives to PERC and TCE that Perform Effectively in Textile Cleaning

A Note on Anti-PERC Regulations

Technology Innovations & Advancements Sustain Momentum in Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

Latest Models Emphasize Automation, IoT and Wireless Connectivity Needs of Clients

New Textile Materials Necessitate Amendments to Laundry Technology

A Look Into Select Advanced Capabilities of Commercial Laundry Machines

A Review of Select Recently Launched Commercial Laundry Solutions

High Speed Laundry Machines with Shortened Cycle Time Come to the Fore

Fast Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient, Green Laundry Technologies

Low Water Consuming Laundry Machines Make a Cut

Polymer Bead Cleaning: The New High-Tech Water Saving Laundry Technology

Replacement Demand Supplements Overall Sales Volume

Life Span of Select Commercial Laundry Machinery

Impact of Regulations and Legislations on Commercial Laundry Machinery Business



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Commercial Laundry Machinery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Commercial Laundry Machinery Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Washers (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Washers (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Washers (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Commercial Dryers (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Commercial Dryers (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Commercial Dryers (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Presses (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Presses (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Presses (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Dry Cleaning Equipment (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Dry Cleaning Equipment (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Dry Cleaning Equipment (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hotels (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Hotels (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Hotels (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Laundry Homes (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Laundry Homes (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Laundry Homes (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Commercial Laundry Machinery

Buoyed by Healthy Travel & Tourism Volumes, Hotel Industry Remains Major Consumer

EXHIBIT 10: Travel Expenditure in the US by Source (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Travel Expenses for Auto, Food & Beverage, Lodging, Recreation, Retail, and Transportation

Laundry Machinery with Reduced Water Usage and Energy Efficiency Features Gain Traction

Rising Utility Costs Drive Operators toward New Energy- Efficient Models

Combination Washer and Dryer Equipment Gain Traction

Rising Demand for Washer-Extractors

EXHIBIT 11: Installed Base of Washer-Extractors (in %) in the US On-Premise Laundry Market by Consumer Category (2019)

Commercial Laundry Services: Market Structure

EXHIBIT 12: US Commercial Laundry Services Market Revenues (in %) by Vendor Type (2019)

Uptrend in Self-Service Laundromats Vertical Bodes Well

Key Services Offered by Laundromats

EXHIBIT 13: US Laundromat Market Revenues (in %) by Service Type for the Years 2019

Key Geographic Markets for Laundromats

Key End-use Markets for Laundromats

EXHIBIT 14: US Laundromat Market Revenues (in %) by Consumer Type for the Year 2019

Laundromat Operators Offer Value Added Services to Boost Consumption

Challenges Ahead for Laundromat Industry

US Laundromat Industry Characterized by High Fragmentation, Intense Competition

EXHIBIT 15: Leading Vendors in the US Laundromat Market: 2019

Rising Competition Poses Strong Challenge to Self-service Laundromat Operators

Vended Multi-Housing Laundries Find New Customers in Homeowners

Immense Potential in Commercial Dry Cleaning Market

Phase Out of Perc-based Dry Cleaning Machinery

Commercial Laundry Machinery Market: Competitive Landscape

Market Facts & Figures

EXHIBIT 16: US Laundry Machinery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Commercial Laundry Machinery Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 38: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Increasing Working Women Drives the Laundry Services Market

Market Analytics

Table 40: Japanese Market for Commercial Laundry Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China: A Market Laden with Opportunities

Demand for Eco-Friendly Dry-Cleaners on the Rise

Market Analytics

Table 46: Chinese Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Commercial Laundry Machinery Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Largest Regional Market

Coin Laundries, the Laundromats, Make Big Gains

Eastern Europe: Presenting Diverse Trends

Competition and Overcapacity: Major Concerns

Electrical Dryers Dominate the Dryers Market

EXHIBIT 17: European Dryers Market by Technology Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electric Dryers, Gas Dryers, and Others

Competition

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 56: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Commercial Laundry Machinery Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Laundry Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 89: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

OVERVIEW OF SELECT MARKETS

Russia: Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services Continue to Grow

Growth Drivers

Market Challenges

Hungary

Poland

Market Analytics

Table 91: Rest of Europe Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 92: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Commercial Laundry Machinery Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

OVERVIEW OF SELECT MARKETS

India

Hygiene and Automation Propel Commercial Laundry Business in India

Dry-Cleaning Market Scenario

Malaysia

Laundry Equipment Market: Overview & Outlook

Regulatory Landscape

Government Policies and Regulations

Safety and Health Related Regulations

The Franchise Act 1998

Key Challenges

Alternative Products or Services

Heavy Dependence on Imported Machinery

Market Analytics

Table 97: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Commercial Laundry Machinery Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 103: Latin American Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Latin American Commercial Laundry Machinery Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Latin American Demand for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Latin American Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Egypt: A Major Market

Competition

Market Analytics

Table 109: Rest of World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Rest of World Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 111: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Rest of World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 113: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 109 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 114)

