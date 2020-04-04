New York, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Washers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$121.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$215.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Washers will reach a market size of US$92.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$228.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374940/?utm_source=GNW
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Commercial Laundry Machinery
Commercial Laundry Machinery: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Factors Affecting Consumer Purchases
While Developed Regions Remain Dominant Consumers, Developing Regions Extend Robust Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 1: World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 2: World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Segmental Analysis
Washing Machines: Largest Product Segment
Top-Loading Washers Vs. Front-Loading Washers
Top-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations
Front-Loading Washers: Overview, Advantages and Limitations
Washer-Extractors, the High-Capacity Washing Machines, Emerge in the Market
Commercial Dryers Segment Continues to Make Gains
Dry Cleaning Equipment Segment Exhibits Fast Paced Growth
Role & Importance of Commercial Laundry Presses Remains Intact
Market for Presses & Finishing Equipment: Characterized by Regional Variations
Commercial Wet Ironing Machines: An Overview
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Leading Players in the World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
Vendors Emphasize Service Vertical to Maintain Client Base
Global Competitor Market Shares
EXHIBIT 3: Commercial Laundry Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC (USA)
BÖWE Textile Cleaning GmbH (Germany)
CMV Sharper Finish, Inc. (USA)
Dexter Apache Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Dexter Laundry (USA)
EDRO Corporation (USA)
Electrolux Professional AB (Sweden)
Forenta LP (USA)
Girbau S.A. (Spain)
Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc. (USA)
IFB Appliances (India)
JLA Limited (UK)
Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc. (USA)
Kenmore (USA)
LG Electronics (South Korea)
Miele Inc. (USA)
Pellerin Milnor Corporation (USA)
Qualitex Company (USA)
Shanghai Sailstar Machinery (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Unipress Corporation (USA)
Whirlpool Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Hotels: Major Consumers of Commercial Laundry Machinery
EXHIBIT 4: On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component
Booming Lodging Services & Travel Accommodation Market Leads to Increased Use of Commercial Laundry Machinery in Hotels
EXHIBIT 5: Global Travel Accommodation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026
EXHIBIT 6: International Tourist Arrivals by Geographic Region (2018): Breakdown of Number of Arrivals (in Millions) for Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas, Africa, and the Middle East
EXHIBIT 7: Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billions) for the Year 2018
EXHIBIT 8: Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourist Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018
EXHIBIT 9: International Tourist Arrivals by Purpose of Journey (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for Holidays, Leisure & Recreation, Business & Professional, and Others
Healthcare Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical
Widening Opportunities Beyond Hotels and Hospitals Enthuse Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
Industrial Entities & Fire Stations Prioritize Commercial Laundry Machinery for Clean PPE
Sustained Demand from Prisons & Correctional Facilities Segment
Linen Rental Businesses: Niche Segment
Waterparks Rely on On-Premise Units to Handle High-Volume Laundry Needs
Athletic Facilities, Gyms and Sports Organizations
Salons and Spas
Rising Demand for Laundromat Services Augments Market Prospects
Growing Importance of Multi-Housing Laundries Augurs Well
Robust Demand for Dry Cleaning Services Enhances Overall Demand
Amid Regulatory Curbs on PERC Usage, PERC Alternatives Proliferate Dry Cleaning Domain
Select Alternatives to PERC and TCE that Perform Effectively in Textile Cleaning
A Note on Anti-PERC Regulations
Technology Innovations & Advancements Sustain Momentum in Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
Latest Models Emphasize Automation, IoT and Wireless Connectivity Needs of Clients
New Textile Materials Necessitate Amendments to Laundry Technology
A Look Into Select Advanced Capabilities of Commercial Laundry Machines
A Review of Select Recently Launched Commercial Laundry Solutions
High Speed Laundry Machines with Shortened Cycle Time Come to the Fore
Fast Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient, Green Laundry Technologies
Low Water Consuming Laundry Machines Make a Cut
Polymer Bead Cleaning: The New High-Tech Water Saving Laundry Technology
Replacement Demand Supplements Overall Sales Volume
Life Span of Select Commercial Laundry Machinery
Impact of Regulations and Legislations on Commercial Laundry Machinery Business
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Commercial Laundry Machinery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Commercial Laundry Machinery Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Washers (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Washers (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Washers (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Commercial Dryers (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Commercial Dryers (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Commercial Dryers (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Presses (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Presses (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Presses (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Dry Cleaning Equipment (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2
to 2025
Table 14: Dry Cleaning Equipment (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Dry Cleaning Equipment (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Hotels (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Hotels (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Hotels (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Laundry Homes (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Laundry Homes (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Laundry Homes (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Major Market for Commercial Laundry Machinery
Buoyed by Healthy Travel & Tourism Volumes, Hotel Industry Remains Major Consumer
EXHIBIT 10: Travel Expenditure in the US by Source (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Travel Expenses for Auto, Food & Beverage, Lodging, Recreation, Retail, and Transportation
Laundry Machinery with Reduced Water Usage and Energy Efficiency Features Gain Traction
Rising Utility Costs Drive Operators toward New Energy- Efficient Models
Combination Washer and Dryer Equipment Gain Traction
Rising Demand for Washer-Extractors
EXHIBIT 11: Installed Base of Washer-Extractors (in %) in the US On-Premise Laundry Market by Consumer Category (2019)
Commercial Laundry Services: Market Structure
EXHIBIT 12: US Commercial Laundry Services Market Revenues (in %) by Vendor Type (2019)
Uptrend in Self-Service Laundromats Vertical Bodes Well
Key Services Offered by Laundromats
EXHIBIT 13: US Laundromat Market Revenues (in %) by Service Type for the Years 2019
Key Geographic Markets for Laundromats
Key End-use Markets for Laundromats
EXHIBIT 14: US Laundromat Market Revenues (in %) by Consumer Type for the Year 2019
Laundromat Operators Offer Value Added Services to Boost Consumption
Challenges Ahead for Laundromat Industry
US Laundromat Industry Characterized by High Fragmentation, Intense Competition
EXHIBIT 15: Leading Vendors in the US Laundromat Market: 2019
Rising Competition Poses Strong Challenge to Self-service Laundromat Operators
Vended Multi-Housing Laundries Find New Customers in Homeowners
Immense Potential in Commercial Dry Cleaning Market
Phase Out of Perc-based Dry Cleaning Machinery
Commercial Laundry Machinery Market: Competitive Landscape
Market Facts & Figures
EXHIBIT 16: US Laundry Machinery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Commercial Laundry Machinery Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 36: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2
to 2025
Table 38: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Increasing Working Women Drives the Laundry Services Market
Market Analytics
Table 40: Japanese Market for Commercial Laundry Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2
to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
China: A Market Laden with Opportunities
Demand for Eco-Friendly Dry-Cleaners on the Rise
Market Analytics
Table 46: Chinese Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Commercial Laundry Machinery Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Largest Regional Market
Coin Laundries, the Laundromats, Make Big Gains
Eastern Europe: Presenting Diverse Trends
Competition and Overcapacity: Major Concerns
Electrical Dryers Dominate the Dryers Market
EXHIBIT 17: European Dryers Market by Technology Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Electric Dryers, Gas Dryers, and Others
Competition
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 56: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Commercial Laundry Machinery Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Laundry Machinery: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2
to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 87: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2
to 2025
Table 89: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
OVERVIEW OF SELECT MARKETS
Russia: Laundry and Dry Cleaning Services Continue to Grow
Growth Drivers
Market Challenges
Hungary
Poland
Market Analytics
Table 91: Rest of Europe Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 92: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Commercial Laundry Machinery Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
OVERVIEW OF SELECT MARKETS
India
Hygiene and Automation Propel Commercial Laundry Business in India
Dry-Cleaning Market Scenario
Malaysia
Laundry Equipment Market: Overview & Outlook
Regulatory Landscape
Government Policies and Regulations
Safety and Health Related Regulations
The Franchise Act 1998
Key Challenges
Alternative Products or Services
Heavy Dependence on Imported Machinery
Market Analytics
Table 97: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Commercial Laundry Machinery Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 103: Latin American Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Latin American Commercial Laundry Machinery Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Latin American Demand for Commercial Laundry Machinery in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Latin American Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Egypt: A Major Market
Competition
Market Analytics
Table 109: Rest of World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Rest of World Commercial Laundry Machinery Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 111: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Rest of World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2
to 2025
Table 113: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of World Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 109 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 114)
