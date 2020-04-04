New York, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Scanners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879098/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Laser will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$244.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$156.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Laser will reach a market size of US$268.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$252.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
3D SCANNERS MCP10
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
3D Scanning
Types of 3D Scanners
3D Scanners by Range
End-Use Applications of 3D Scanners
3D Scanner: A Technology to Collect Data about Real-World Objects or Environment for Creating Digital 3D Models
3D Scanners: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology for Expanding Range of Applications Bodes Well for 3D Scanners Market
Fixed CMM-based 3D Scanners: Major Product Segment
EXHIBIT 1: Global Portable 3D Scanners Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019
Automotive Sector: Major Application Market for 3D Scanners
Select Applications Areas of 3D Scanners in Key Industries
While Developed Regions Represent Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
EXHIBIT 2: World 3D Scanners Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 3: World 3D Scanners Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Economic Scenario and Its Impact on 3D Scanners Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 5: 3D Scanner Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3D Systems Corporation (USA)
Arctec 3D (Luxembourg)
Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)
Creaform, Inc. (Canada)
FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)
GOM GmbH (Germany)
Hexagon AB (Sweden)
Maptek Pty Ltd. (Australia)
NextEngine Inc. (USA)
Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)
Optical Gaging Products (USA)
Perceptron Inc. (USA)
Topcon Corporation (Japan)
Trimble, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With 3D Printing Market Recording Robust Gains, Tremendous Growth Potential in Store for 3D Scanners Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global 3D Printing Market: Spending in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
3D Scanning Technology Gains Prominence for Inspection & Quality Control Applications in Varied Sectors
3D Scanners Emerge as a Transformative Technology for Reverse Engineering
Software, New Applications and Advent of Metal & Ceramic 3D Printers: Among the Key Trends to Influence 3D Scanners Market
3D Scanners, the Next Big Leap in Manufacturing as Companies Prepare for an Era of Rapid Innovation & Zero Error Production
EXHIBIT 7: Rising Competitive Index Scores Drives Adoption of Efficiency Enhancing Production Technologies: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index Ranking by Country for the Year 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
3D Scanners in Forensics: A Big Step Forward in Bringing Criminals to Justice
EXHIBIT 9: As the Rate of Human Violence Increases Due to Factors in the Environment & in the Human Mind, 3D Scanners Will Benefit from the Increased Demand for Newer Forensic Tools to Nail Killers: Number of Intentional Homicides Worldwide (Per 100,000 People) by Country for the Year 2019
3D Scanners in Supply Chain: Playing a Vital Role in Improving Speed, Accuracy and Productivity
A Glance at Select End-Use Sectors
Healthcare Industry
3D Scanners in Medicine: Tremendous Growth Potential
3D Scanning Reduces Medical Costs and Saves Time
3D Body Scanning: Capturing Human Body Details
A Review of Popular 3D Body Scanners
Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications
MRI 3D Imaging Market Poised for Growth
3D Ultrasound Market on Strong Growth Path
EXHIBIT 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 11: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
Aerospace and Defense Industry
3D Laser Scanner Finds Use in Aerospace Investment Castings
High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector
EXHIBIT 12: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Automobile Industry
EXHIBIT 13: Global Passenger Car Production & Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Architecture and Construction Industry
Rising Importance of 3D Scanners in Protecting and Preserving World’s Cultural and Historical Heritages
Art Market Turns to 3D Scanning Technology to Prevent Forgeries and Improve Marketplace Transparency
3D Laser Scanning Supports Europe’s Cultural Heritage
3D Scanners: Improving Efficiency of Power Generation Industry
EXHIBIT 14: World Energy Production by Source: 2017
Detecting Pipe Problems with 3D Scanners in Nuclear Power Plants
EXHIBIT 15: Global Operational Nuclear Reactors by Type and Electrical Power (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Reactors and Net Electrical Power (GW) for PWR, BWR, PHWR, LWGR, GCR, and FBR
Education Sector Transforms with Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology
Technology Advancements in 3D Scanning Space Boost Market Growth
Fraunhofer IGD Unveils 3D Scanning System for Real-Time Autonomous Scanning of Objects
New Zealand Scientists Develop MARS Spectral X-Ray Scanner for Scanning Humans
Lantos Technologies Unveils 3D Ear Scanning System
3D Scanning Tech Helps Create Safer Football Helmets
Select Popular 3D Scanners: A Review
An Overview of Select Low-Cost 3D Scanners
A Glance at Select Popular Portable 3D Scanners
Popular 3D Scanner Apps for Android and iOS
Copyright Infringement: A Potential Issue Facing 3D Scanning Market
Intelligence Property Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
