Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AirMap

Delair

AiRXOS, a part of GE Aviation

Altitude Angel

Analytical Graphics, Inc.

DJI

Frequentis

Harris Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin

Nova Systems

PrecisionHawk

Sensefly SA

Skyward IO

Thales Group

Unifly.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing UAV Traffic in Commercial Airspace: The Foundation for Growth in the Market

Here’s Why Drones Are Proliferating

Exhibit 1: Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the Years 2010 & 2019

A Review of Existing and Emerging Use Cases in the Commercial Space

Why Unmanned Traffic Management is Important for Drones?

Exhibit 2: Increased Sales of Drones for Commercial Use to Feed Growth in the UTM Market: Global Commercial Drone Revenue (In US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Recent Industry Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Peek Into Innovative Technologies that Enable Autonomous Anti-Collision Flight

Geofencing & Drone Zones, Attractive Solutions for Traffic Management

Exhibit 3: As Drone Incidents Continue to Rise in the Commercial Sector, the Need for UTM is Becoming More Urgent Than Ever: % Breakdown of Drone Incidents by Type

Drone Air Taxis for Commuters to Add to Drone Overcrowding in the Coming Years

Exhibit 4: With Airbus & Uber Among Other Stakeholders Stepping Up their Investments in Flying Cars/Drones to Carry People & Cargo, UTM Comes Under Pressure for Accelerated Innovation: Global eVTOL Vehicles for Freight & Passengers (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2045, 2055 & 2065

Blockchain & AI Make Their Grand Entry into UTM Development

DEEP AERO’s AI and Blockchain-based UTM

Imposition of Stricter Regulations Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth in the Market

Current Battle Against the Corona Virus Brings Drones Into the Spotlight for Emergency Response for Future Pandemic Management, Driving Up the Importance of UTM

Exhibit 5: The Corona Virus Pandemic Is Putting Drones to the Test, Promising to Set a Precedent to Drone Based Epidemic & Pandemic Fighting: Global Cases of Corona Virus During Jan- 22, Feb-22 & March-16

Increased Deployment of Drone Delivery Operations Drives Demand for UTM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry

Airborne Drones in Smart Cities for Surveillance, a Growth Catalyst in the UTM Market

Policy Driven Efforts to Modernize Agriculture With Drones Spurs Opportunities in the Agricultural Sector



